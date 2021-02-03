Woodinville:
LARCENY – 17600 GARDEN WAY NE: On Jan. 22, deputies were called to a disturbance in progress at Haggen. A male suspect was detained for shoplifting. Suspect also had a dog in his car and animal control assisted. Suspect was arrested and booked on his warrant out of Everett PD.
FOUND PROPERTY –13200 Blk NE 184th PL: On Jan. 23, deputies observed an electric bike that was suspiciously left out in public. Further investigation led to a victim who reported this electric bicycle stolen. He was reunited with his bicycle at Woodinville PD.
MENTAL HEALTH – 17600 GARDEN WAY NE: On Jan. 24, deputies responded to male causing a disturbance at the Starbucks and the general parking and traffic area. The male was observed striking parked cars with his hands and running into traffic. He was contacted and involuntarily committed to the hospital for a danger to self/substance abuse reasons.
BURGLARY, COMMERCIAL – 16600 WOODINVILLE-REDMOND RD: On Jan. 26, deputies responded to a business alarm. While investigating the alarm, it was determined a burglary occurred without a forced entry to the building. Deputies took several items for fingerprinting and two stolen bicycles were recovered near the scene. Investigation is ongoing.
CAR PROWL – 18400 Blk 134TH PL NE: On Jan. 26, vehicles were broken into and items were stolen. No suspects or items of evidence at this time.
CAR PROWL 2 – 14100 Blk NE 183rd ST: On Jan. 27, vehicles were broken into at the apartments’ garage. Camping/hiking gear, ammunition, and money were stolen. Deputies took a blood sample into evidence from one of the broken car windows. Video surveillance was requested from management for an attempt to identify suspect(s). Investigation ongoing.
THREATS – 12400 Blk NE 171ST CT: On Jan. 27, a victim reported her sibling family member threatened her via text messages. Victim was provided with domestic violence resources and case was forwarded to a detective for review/follow up.
FRAUD – 19500 Blk130th AVE NE: On Jan. 29, victim was defrauded $3,500. Suspect sent them a check for $3,850.00 and then asked for $3,500.00 back via Zelle app. Initial check for $3,850.00 was fraudulent/fake.
THREATS – 14100 Blk NE 189th ST: On Jan 29, business owner reported an unknown suspect posted a message on Instagram with racial and threatening overtones. Suspect referenced "white power" and "rope and oak tree" in reference to their new business program. Investigation ongoing.
Bothell
THEFT –22600 Block SR 527 SE: On Jan. 18 around 10:28 a.m., while performing foot patrol in the area an officer was flagged down by a citizen who said that a male was believed to have stolen merchandise from the Rite Aid. An officer contacted the manager who stated that she had seen this subject holding a shaving kit in his hands, but didn’t see it when he walked out of the store without paying for anything. While checking for the subject in the area the officer found the empty packaging for the shaving kit in the bushes nearby. The subject was located inside the Big Five and was detained. He admitted from stealing from the Rite Aid and all the components of the shaving kit were found inside of his backpack. The suspect was issued a trespass warning from Rite Aid and released pending theft charges through BMC. Later, Big Five management called and stated that the suspect left another backpack behind in the store and inside this backpack were concealed Big Five merchandise.
OSA WARRANTS, VUCSA, RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT, CPS – 3500 Block Monte Villa Pkwy: On Jan. 18 at 2:33 p.m., while performing extra patrol in the parking lot, an officer checked a vehicle in the parking lot and discovered that the registered owner had an outstanding Felony No Bail DOC Warrant for his arrest. Officers contacted this subject and took him into custody. Also, in the room was the male subject’s girlfriend and their 5-month-old baby. There were numerous illegal drug paraphernalia for Heroin & Meth and numerous IV needles in plain view inside of the room. The female also had an outstanding Lynnwood PD warrant for Theft $10,000 bail. Because there was no one to care for the baby, the female was not taken into custody on her warrant. Officers transported and booked the male into Snohomish County Jail on his confirmed warrant, and both will face VUCSA charges and child endangerment through BMC. A copy of this report will be forwarded to CPS for follow up.
FALSE REPORTING – 21000 Block SR 527 SE: At 12:20 p.m. on Jan. 19, BPD Dispatch received a transfer call from SnoCom 911 stating that a Bothell Police Officer near the Thrashers Starbucks needed assistance. Because of the nature of this 911 call, multiple patrol units and medical aid were enroute to this location. An emergency police roll call was taken to account for all police personnel. Officers arrived on scene and did not find any type of emergency. Researching the phone number that had dialed 911, it was associated with a suspicious subject an officer had contacted in this same area earlier in the day. Officers performed an area check for this subject and he was located walking toward his vehicle in the middle of the Fred Meyer parking lot. The subject was detained, and on his person, his cell phone was located which verified he had dialed 911. Subject was processed and released, pending False Reporting charged through BMC.
TRESPASS – 20800 Block Bothell-Everett Hwy: On Jan. 21 at 8:48 a.m., a man was standing outside the Thrasher’s Corner 7-11 store removing his clothes and laying on the sidewalk. He was described as being a white male adult approximately late 20’s. The subject was gone upon officer’s arrival. The store clerk was advised to call 911 if he returned. At approximately 1020 hours, the man returned and was contacted outside the store by officers. The man was making 7-11 store customers uncomfortable. The man was issued a criminal trespass warning, which he signed.
DUI – 11200 Block Juanita Woodinville Dr: On Jan. 21 at 11:06 p.m., an officer was patrolling the Brickyard Park and Ride when he contacted a man sitting in a company work truck. The truck was surrounded by a haze of freshly smoked marijuana. The man was honest and admitted to smoking marijuana. He was given a warning for smoking in public and advised not to drive. The officer left the area and continued to conduct traffic stops near the Kirkland/Bothell border. The man in the truck apparently forgot the warning he had received and was soon motoring down the roadway…right past the officer who initially contacted him. FSTs were attempted and failed. The man was transported to jail.
ASSAULT, DISORDERLY CONDUCT, & OBSTRUCTION –20000 Block 100th Ave NE: At 12:46 p.m. on Jan. 22, dispatch received a 911 call stating that an unknown highly intoxicated male just showed up at their worksite and began punching one of the employees. This employee ran off as he was being chased by this unknown male suspect. Officers arrived and quickly detained the suspect. The RP said that he and his employees were working on a private residence when suddenly the suspect, unknown to them, walked up to them and began assaulting one of his employees without provocation. The PSO and an officer transported the highly uncooperative suspect to Snohomish County Jail for booking and for his identification to be confirmed via AFIS (no ID on his person). Officers also observed that the suspect was wearing an ankle monitor. Once identified, officers learned the suspect was a convicted felon, active DOC.
WARRANT – 18600 Block BOTHELL WAY NE: On Jan. 22 at 7:27 p.m., officers responded to a possible vehicle prowler in front of Cafe Ladro. A male subject was contacted, the vehicle in question was related to him, but it was found that he had an outstanding felony DOC warrant. He was arrested and booked into SCJ.
THEFT –18300 Block 120th Ave NE: At 5:27 p.m. on Jan 24, officers were flagged down by asset protection for a male concealing product in his jacket. The male was detained near the customer service counter and later admitted he was planning on stealing the items in his jacket. The male advised he was with his girlfriend and their 4-year-old daughter. Upon reviewing video surveillance, it was discovered the female had processed a fraudulent return while standing next to the officers detaining the male and had left the store with her daughter. The female was contacted and detained in the lobby of 24-Hour Fitness as she was waiting for her mother to arrive so she could flee the area. The female had an active Bothell warrant and was placed under arrest. A vehicle associated with the family was located in the Home Depot parking lot and contained evidence of VUCSA activity. Both parties consented to a search of the vehicle where drug paraphernalia was removed. The male was booked into SCJ for attempted Theft 3 and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. The female was booked into SCJ for her Bothell warrant, Theft 3, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. The 4-year-old daughter was released to her grandmother. The case was referred to CPS as the child was present while crimes were being committed and due to the VUCSA inside the vehicle.
