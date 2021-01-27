WOODINVILLE
DRUG PARAPHERNALIA –
17600 128 PL NE: On Jan. 17 at approximately 4:17 p.m., deputies located a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot that was occupied by three people. Upon contacting the occupants a juvenile was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. The items were confiscated and submitted for destruction. The juvenile’s parents were contacted and advised of the situation.
BURGLARY, COMMERCIAL –
19800 141 PL NE: On Jan. 17 at approximately 6:20 p.m., an unknown suspect entered a business and found his way into a business and then accessed an area not open to the public. When questioned by employees, the suspect stated that he was looking for employment. The suspect left the building and went into another nearby business where he again entered unsecured areas that were not open to the public. He searched through storage areas and stole several items including a digital camera. When employees returned they found that items had been moved around. Upon checking security cameras they found that they had been burglarized. Deputies collected security video footage and fingerprints. Detectives are following up and attempting to identify the suspect.
DRIVING WHILE LICENSE REVOKED –
20000 144 AVE NE: On Jan. 18 at about 4:30 a.m., deputies witnessed a traffic violation and stopped a vehicle occupied by two people. The driver was found to have a revoked license and he was placed under arrest. Upon further questioning the subjects admitted to being in the area looking for catalytic convertors to steal.
MENTAL HEALTH WARRANT –
14000 NE WOOD-DUVALL RD: At approximately 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 19, a business called to report that there was a female causing a disturbance inside and they wanted her to be moved along. Deputies were dispatched but the subject left the business before they arrived. They conducted an area check for the female and were able to locate her nearby. Upon contact they found that the female had a mental health warrant in the system. She was detained and transported to a local hospital where she was admitted.
BURGLARY, COMMERCIAL –
On Jan. 19, a business in the 19400 block of 144 AVE NE reported that an unknown suspect had gained access to their gated storage yard and stolen some equipment including a generator. The total value of the missing property was estimated to be approximately $1,500. There is no suspect information available at this time.
BOTHELL
DOMESTIC-
3900 BLOCK 243rd Pl SE: On Jan. 4, at 12:08 a.m., officers responded to a neighbor’s report of a woman yelling “don’t hit me”. Upon arrival, the yelling continued as did the sounds of people running away from the door. Officers forced the door open and located a woman bleeding from the face, and a man attempting to hide in the bathroom. The woman refused to cooperate with the investigation and said she had fallen into a door. The man was cuffed and escorted outside the home. An officer was escorting the male subject down the stairs while another officer was walking in front of them. The male suspect flat-foot kicked the officer in the back, causing him to fall. The man was taken to the ground where he promptly asked for a lawyer. He later apologized for the assault.
VIOLATION OF DV NO CONTACT ORDER –
NE 190th ST and BOTHELL WAY NE: At 12:15 p.m. on Jan. 4, dispatch received a 911 call from a passerby witnessing a female and male that were in a very heated argument, and that the reporting party feared would turn into an assault. Officers responded to the area and located this couple and discovered there was a domestic violence no contact order preventing the female from contacting the male. The female was arrested and booked into Snohomish County Jail for Violation of a DV No Contact Order.
TRASH ARGUMENT–
10700 BLOCK BEARDSLEE BLVD: At 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 7, officers responded to investigate the sounds of people yelling and a woman crying. The reporting party also reported hearing a loud crashing noise coming from the apartment. Officers contacted a 20-year-old male subject as he exited the apartment building carrying full garbage bags. The man was cooperative and said he and his wife had an argument about him not taking out the trash. Contact was made with the man’s wife inside their apartment. The woman, identified as a 22-year-old woman, told officers she was upset with her husband for not doing anything around the house. She said they had an argument about him not taking out the garbage. It was determined that no crime occurred. The crashing sound was found to be the shower curtain rod falling as the woman was about to take a shower. She had just showered when officers arrived. DV victim information provided for both subjects and no further action taken.
CONSPICUOUS ACTIVITIES –
22700 BLOCK BOTHELL EVERETT HWY: On Jan. 8 at 3:47 a.m., roving security for Wells Fargo became concerned when they located a vehicle parked and idling in front of a branch bank. The security guard said his concerns were further elevated because the car appeared occupied by someone hiding under a blanket. Officers responded and attempted contact. The windows were opaque with fog on the inside and they knocked on the windows to speak to the occupant. They soon discovered the vehicle was actually occupied by two people who had both been hiding under the blanket. Both parties were there consensually and they were advised to perhaps find a less conspicuous location for their activities in the future.
CAR THEFT -
1700 BLOCK 228th St SE: On Jan. 9 at 4:58 p.m., the owner of Jalisco’s restaurant called to report that his Chevy Avalanche had just been stolen from the business. Officers learned the male suspect had just rented a storage unit at Public Storage and were able to determine his identity. The male had arrived earlier with his female friend on a stolen motorcycle and rented a room at Comfort Inn across the street prior to the male stealing the Avalanche. The Avalanche was found at Comfort Inn, but the two suspects had fled the area four minutes prior to police arrival. The two subjects decided to stay in the area and shoplift a felony amount of merchandise from Home Depot less than two hours later. This time, officers arrived prior to their departure and took them into custody. The male suspect was booked into SCJ for possession of stolen vehicle and theft of motor vehicle. The female was booked into SCJ for possession of stolen vehicle. Both vehicles were returned to their owners.
