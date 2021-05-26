Woodinville:
LARCENY, SHOP LIFT –
18000 GARDEN WAY NE – On May 15, deputies responded to investigate a report of a shop lift. The suspect stole a backpack while at the same time dropping items apparently stolen from Target. The suspect left before deputies arrived.
ASSAULT, SIMPLE DOMESTIC VIOLENCE –
14500 BLK NE 145TH ST- On May 15, deputies investigated a report of domestic violence. The couple were checking out wedding venues and began to argue. At one point, a bag was thrown at the victim hitting her in the nose causing it to bleed. The suspect was arrested and booked into the Kirkland Jail without incident.
SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES –
17900 BLK 140TH LN NE – On May 17, the victim reported that an unknown male “jiggled” her front doorknob in an apparent attempt to get inside her home. She shouted “you better not do that because it will not turn out okay for you” or words to that effect. The suspect left the area.
CPS REFERRAL –
2000 BLK 135TH AVE NE – On May 18, concern with young daughter and grandfather reported to CPS for follow-up.
TRESPASS –
17600 BLK GARDEN WAY NE – On May 14, deputies responded to a report of a male who had shoplifted approx.$136 worth of alcohol and ice cream. The store declined to prosecute and asked that the subject be trespassed from the store. The suspect stated that he is transient and has a non-extraditable warrant out of Michigan for aggravated assault. He was offered a ride back to Seattle but declined.
DISTURBANCE FAMILY –
18100 BLK 142ND AVE NE – On May 15, deputies responded to an on-going family disturbance between mother and daughter with mental health concerns.
LARCENY, SHOP LIFT –
14000 BLK NE WOODINVILLE DUVALL ROAD – On May 18, a male shoplifted 4 bottles of fragrance and left the store without paying.
VIOLATION OF COURT ORDERS –
17100 BLK 131ST AVE NE – On May 18, deputies contacted by Anchorage Police Department concerning on-going court order violations in a domestic violence investigation which began in Woodinville. On-going investigation and assist to Anchorage.
LARCENY, AUTO PARTS/ACCESSORIES –
14100 BLK NE 189TH ST: On May 14 Unknown suspect stole catalytic converter from a fleet vehicle at a business. The suspect was carrying a leaf blower.
OVERDOSE, DRUG –
15500 BLK NE 19TH ST – On May 16, deputies responded to a report of an unconscious male. A deputy arrived with AED and entered the home. The unconscious male was on the floor after making an assessment the deputy administered Narcan and the victim began breathing. The victim stated he had taken a “white pill with the letter M on the side”. The medics arrived and took over treatment.
Bothell:
DOMESTIC –
HOLIDAY INN: On May 10, officers responded to a report of a male dragging a female down the hallway and into a room. Officers contacted both parties. The male stated the female was highly intoxicated and was making a scene in the hallway. He carried her back to the room to sleep it off. The female confirmed the male’s accounts of the incident and stated she was not injured during the incident. Officers later responded to the same room for a disturbance. The male called stating he was in a verbal argument with the female. The male wanted the female to leave but she was refusing to do so. Officers advised they did not have any legal authority to remove the female from the room. The male purchased another room for the night in order to separate himself. Officers stood by for a civil standby so the male could get his belongings.
HIT AND RUN –
96th Ave NE / SR 522: On May 10, the RP reported a vehicle drove over the c-curb on 96th Ave NE from SR 522, and into the RP’s vehicle. The driver of the vehicle reportedly exchanged words with the RP and drove off without providing any identifying information. The RP suspected the other driver was intoxicated. An area check for the vehicle was unsuccessful. Information was passed to surrounding agencies.
ASSAULT 4 DV –
THE VILLAS AT BEARDSLEE: On May 10, the RP reported hearing a male and female in a verbal argument. A short time later, a second RP reported seeing a male and female involved in a physical altercation. Officers determined the couple had engaged in a physical altercation and the female was determined to be the primary aggressor. She was arrested and booked into jail.
CATALYTIC CONVERTER THEFT –
BROOKS BIDDLE: On May 11, Brooks Biddle Auto Dealership reported that unknown suspect(s) stole the catalytic converter from one of their vehicles during the late night/early morning hours.
OSA WARRANT & CRIMINAL TRAFFIC –
1300 Block 228th St SE: On May 11, an officer conducted a traffic stop and discovered the driver was DWLS 3rd. Her passenger was also DWLS 3rd and had a confirmed warrant out of King County SO for DV No Contact Order Violation $5,000 bail. The passenger was taken into custody and was transferred over to KCSO during a warrant meet. The criminal traffic charge will be forwarded on the driver to BMC prosecutors office.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT –
CONSTRUCTION SITE WAYNE’S CURB: On May 14, service Electric Company received a message at their main office reporting one of their company vehicles was driving erratically in the Stanwood area this morning. The caller/motorist gave a Washington plate which is registered to the company, and returned to a vehicle which was supposedly parked at the construction site at Wayne's Curb/SR 522. The site manager verified the vehicle was indeed missing, and the keys were still locked up and accounted for. The vehicle was believed to have been stolen during the late night/early morning hours.
THEFT & TRESPASS WARNING –
11700 Block NE 160th St: On May 14, an officer observed a male walking across NE 160th St from Jackson’s Shell gas station. She observed the male walk in front of a vehicle causing the vehicle to slow to avoid running the male over. The officer contacted him, and while talking with the male, the employee at Jackson’s Shell told the officer the male had just stolen some sandwiches. The officer detained the male and the stolen sandwiches fell from his waist onto the ground. The employee also wanted the male trespassed. The male was released with charges filed through investigation.
DV ASSAULT & OSA FELONY WARRANT –
SALMON RUN APARTMENTS: On May 15, dispatch received several 911 calls reporting a physical domestic disturbance. Officers arrived and found a very uncooperative couple. The female was handcuffed due to her kicking and screaming at officers. Officers learned that a verbal dispute became physical. The female was taken into custody for DV Assault. The male was taken into custody on his confirmed No Bail extraditable Felony Larceny warrant out of Texas. Both subjects were transported and booked into jail.
