WOODINVILLE:
MENTAL COMPLAINTS –
18700 BLK 144TH AVE NE: On May 28, King County Mental Health requested deputies accompany them for safety reasons to involuntarily commit a subject experiencing significant mental health concerns. Transported to the hospital for treatment.
BURGLARY, COMMERCIAL –
13100 BLK NE 177TH PL. : On May 31, deputies investigated the forced entry burglaries of several businesses located in a strip mall.
MENTAL COMPLAINTS –
18540 BLK 130TH PL NE: On May 28, deputies responded to investigate a subject who had threatened to kill a family member. Subject was reportedly “high” on methamphetamine. Due to the totality of circumstances, the subject was involuntarily committed and transported to the hospital for treatment.
LARCENY, TAKEN FROM BUILDING –
18600 BLK WOODINVILLE SNOHOMISH ROAD: On May 29, the victim secured his wallet in a locker and went to work out. When he returned, he discovered that unknown suspect(s) forced open the locker and stole his wallet. The victim’s credit cards had already been used.
VEHCILE RECOVERY –
18100 BLK 142ND AVE NE: On June 1, the victim called 911 to report that using GPS technology, he found his stolen car. A deputy responded and processed the car for evidence.
SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES –
14100 BLK NE WOODINVILLE DUVALL ROAD: On June 1, at 3:23 a.m., deputies contacted a male behind a business. The male said that he was looking for “precious metals” in the trash. The male ranged in emotions from calm to agitated. The male stated he was living in his vehicle. Deputies offered assistance for housing, food, and work placement.
SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES –
17200 BLK 135TH AVE NE: At 2:20 a.m. Deputies were dispatched to a suspicious motorcycle that appeared to be “casing” the area. At one point, security was able to detain a male they suspected of attempting to pry open the lock to the secured parking structure. Deputies arrived and following their investigation recovered a stolen motorcycle out of Seattle located nearby. The suspect was identified and released pending additional investigation.
MAIL THEFT –
13000 NE 186TH ST: On May 31, unknown suspect(s) broke into numerous mailboxes and stole at least one package.
LARCENY, AUTO PARTS –
19400 144TH AVE NE: On May 30, unknown suspect(s) stole catalytic converter off company truck.
CRIMINAL WARRANT, MISDEMEANOR –
14400 BLK NE WOODINVILLE DUVALL ROAD: Following a traffic stop the driver was found to have a misdemeanor warrant out of Issaquah PD. The deputies were unable to confirm the warrant and the driver was advised to take care of the warrant and released.
SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES –
17900 BLK 140TH LN NE: On May 31, the reporting party called 911 to report that an unknown male sitting in a pickup truck appeared to be looking through binoculars at children playing. When the RP approached the driver, he became “hostile” and stated he was looking at rabbits. When a deputy arrived the male “rolled his window up and said he had nothing to say to the deputy”.
LARCENY, TFA –
NE 195TH AND 144TH ST: At 2:03 a.m., a deputy was parked in the area due to recent thefts. An audible commercial alarm was dispatched, and the deputy arrived in less than a minute. He found a bag next to the barbwire fence. The barbed wire running along the top of the fence had been cut allowing someone to jump the fence and gain access to the storage lot. Deputies searched the area but did not find anyone. They recovered a bag with a Sawzall and two catalytic converters inside.
BOTHELL
THEFT –
12100 Block NE 195 St: On May 24, sometime during the late evening/early morning hours an unknown suspect(s) stole the catalytic converters from four company vehicles which were parked in the company parking lot.
STOLEN BIRTHDAY PRESENT –
22600 Block Bothell Everett Hwy: On May 25, at 7:30 a.m., an officer observed a vehicle with no license plates occupied by a male, wearing latex gloves, slumped behind the wheel. The officer also saw the ignition was punched out. The male was detained and informed that officers needed to verify the vehicle was not stolen. The subject became argumentative and demanded to be released when an officer noticed a large Amazon box in open view in the bed of the pickup addressed to a nearby Bothell address. The recipient was contacted and said they had ordered a basketball hoop for their child’s birthday. They said the box arrived several days ago and they had moved it to the backyard behind their residence. They were unaware it had been stolen. Also, inside of the cab of the pickup were various burglary tools, including a large tool commonly used to cut metal, such as catalytic converters. The vehicle was towed to the PD for an evidentiary impound and search warrant. After the subject was processed, he was released pending charges.
MV PROWL & MAIL THEFT –
96th Ave NE & NE 201st St: On May 29, at 7:53 a.m., dispatch received a call stating that all the mailbox lids in the neighborhood were in the open position. It is believed an unknown suspect(s) opened all the mailboxes and it is unknown what was stolen. The officer also discovered an unknown suspect(s) had prowled at least one vehicle. When the officer contacted the registered owner of the vehicle, he said he had left his gym bag in the backseat and it was missing. It is believed these crimes occurred during the late night/early morning hours.
MV THEFT –
CAMPUS VIEW APARTMENTS: On May 29 at around 2 p.m., a victim came out to find her vehicle stolen from her assigned parking spot.
AREA CHECK –
Main / 102nd Ave NE: On May 29, at 10:45 p.m., a caller observed a shirtless male walking eastbound on Main St from 102nd Ave NE. The male was carrying a baseball bat and swinging it. The male was observed hitting street signs. Officers checked the area but were unable to locate the subject or any damage.
DISTRACTED DRIVING–
232nd PL / Meridian: On May 30 at 3:53 a.m., a caller reported that she drove into a community mailbox. Officers arrived and determined no crime had occurred. The RP was driving distracted, left the roadway, and took out the community mailboxes.
