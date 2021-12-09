WOODINVILLE POLICE BLOTTER
CHRISTMAS DECORATION THEFT – 19000 136TH AVE NE, Woodinville: On Nov. 30, around 5:25 a.m., a victim reported someone stole their seven-foot-tall inflatable sheepdog Christmas decoration on display.
KICKING INTO RESIDENCE — 18200 142ND AVE NE, Woodinville: On Nov. 30, around 5:02 a.m., deputies were dispatched to a burglary investigation. Two suspects kicked the front door into a residence but did not go inside. The homeowner saw them at the door’s threshold, the suspects apologized, and ran away.
SERIAL SHOPLIFTER – 14300 NE WOODINVILLE DUVALL RD, Woodinville: On Nov. 28, at about 10:10 a.m., the suspect entered a store and concealed merchandise in her bags and pockets. The employee called 911 and police contacted her inside the store. The employee opted to trespass her from the store at this time and the suspect was adamant that she was going to pay for the items. Shortly after, she shoplifted from a different store nearby and left prior to police notification.
STOREFRONT BURGLARY — 13900 NE MILL PL, Woodinville: On Nov. 28, at about 4:13 a.m., three suspects broke out a store’s window and climbed through it. The suspects disabled the store’s alarm system and stole merchandise. Video footage was obtained and the case was submitted to a detective for follow ups.
BAD KAR-MA – 17600 NE WOODINVILLE DUVALL RD, Woodinville: On Nov. 27, at about 7:28 p.m., deputies responded to a single vehicle collision into a ditch. While on scene, deputies learned the driver was involved in a theft of a phone from a nearby store. The phone owner followed the suspect, and while attempting to evade the victim, the suspect threw the stolen cell phone out of his car and crashed into a ditch. The phone was located and the victim refused to assist with the prosecution process.
BOTHELL POLICE BLOTTER
DISORDERLY CONDUCT – 20800 BLOCK SR 527 SE, Bothell: On Nov. 27, at about 4:52 p.m., the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office called after responding to the scene and dealing with a woman that was obviously under the influence of narcotics. They had followed her, off-and-on, from the area of I-5 and 164th, through Mill Creek, and then into Bothell. For the past hour, the woman had been entering businesses, causing a commotion and walking in the middle of the various roadways. She was arrested and booked for disorderly.
DUI HIT & RUN – NE 183RD ST/BOTHELL WAY NE, Bothell: On Nov. 23, at about 8:04 p.m., Officers responded to a report of a hit and run where the suspect vehicle fled the scene, but was followed by a witness to an apartment complex. Officers located the vehicle and it was determined that the suspect was under the influence of alcohol. The suspect was administratively processed and released.
RESIDENTIAL BURGLARY – 8800 BLOCK NE 177TH ST, Bothell: On Nov. 23, around 6:26 p.m., dispatch advised of a residential burglary that occurred to the victim’s attached garage. Officer’s investigation revealed that unknown suspect(s) entered the open garage and took the victim’s back pack, laptop, air pods and cars keys from inside the victim’s parked vehicle.
