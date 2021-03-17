THEFT –
17000 NE 133rd ST, Woodinville – 3/5/2021. Victim reported that a moving company demanded additional payments than what was initially put into their contract. The victim refused and later realized some of her items were missing and stolen after her move.
FRAUD -
13300 NE 171st ST, Woodinville – 3/8/2021. Suspect contacted victim via online and befriended the victim. The suspect then convinced the victim to send money for a period of several months using several different schemes. Victim’s estimated loss is at $6,000.00.
BURGLARY (COMMERCIAL) –
13900 178th PL NE, Woodinville – 3/8/2021. An unknown suspect broke into a store by breaking out the back window on an exit door. The alarm was not tripped. The suspect stole $10,357.21 worth of merchandise. Evidence/video surveillance was obtained and case is under investigation.
BURGLARY (COMMERCIAL) –
17200 127th AVE NE, Woodinville – 3/8/2021. Contractors’ tools were stolen from a jobsite over the weekend. The large construction tool box’s locks were cut and the tools were stolen out of it. No suspects at this time.
BURGLARY (COMMERCIAL) –
19200 Woodinville Snohomish RD, Woodinville – 3/9/2021. An unknown suspect cut the fence to a business and stole a pressure washer valued at $1,765.00. The alarm was not tripped and there were no motion sensor video recordings.
TRESPASS –
17600 Garden Way NE, Woodinville – 3/11/2021. A suspect and an accomplice attempted to shoplift from a store. Loss prevention recovered the stolen merchandise and the accomplice drove away, leaving the victim in the area. Deputies located and contacted the suspect. She was trespassed from the store.
LARCENY –
16700 Woodinville Redmond RD, Woodinville – 3/12/2021. Victim reported someone stole a catalytic converter from a work vehicle. An additional catalytic converter theft attempted on a second work vehicle but was unsuccessful.
