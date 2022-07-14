SHOPLIFT – 14100 NE WOODINVILLE DUVALL RD, Woodinville: On July 8, around 7:36 p.m., deputies responded to a shoplift where suspects entered a store and cut out the phones on display. The suspects fled in a Kia vehicle prior to police arrival. The case was assigned to detectives for follow up.
THEFT – 13300 NE 171ST ST, Woodinville: On July 8, around 5:35 p.m., deputies responded to a theft of several bicycles from an apartment’s bike storage shed. The victim had Apple Airtags on the bicycles and they were showing their location at a recycling plant in another city. The victims were referred to that agency for a follow up to see if the Airtags were with the bikes or discarded.
BURGLARY – 18200 142ND AVE NE, Woodinville: On July 8, around 10:10 a.m., deputies investigated a break-in into an apartment’s storage area. Several items were stolen and one item was recovered nearby.
BURGLARY – 19900 144TH AVE NE, Woodinville: On July 8, around 9:42 a.m., deputies responded to a theft of copper wire and other items from a fenced off portion of a business. The wire was recovered nearby and the other items are still outstanding.
WARRANT ARREST – 14000 NE 175TH ST, Woodinville: On July 2, around 7:35 p.m., deputies were called to a shoplift in progress at a store. Deputies arrived and contacted the suspect outside of the store with the merchandise. He had a warrant for his arrest and was placed under arrest. During the search incident to arrest, many suspected stolen items were recovered that belonged to several nearby stores. One of the items had a store tag still attached to it, stuffed down the suspect’s pants.
