SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES – 14100 NE 183RD ST, Woodinville: On March 31, around 3:11 a.m., deputies stopped to contact a suspicious vehicle parked at an apartment complex, where additional patrols were conducted. The vehicle was parked next to a recently stolen and recovered vehicle that belonged to a resident. The driver provided a story that showed no ties to the community and several Sawzall blades were observed in the vehicle. Office management was contacted to review video surveillance to see if criminal activity occurred during this timeframe.
LARCENY – 15900 WOODINVILLE REDMOND RD NE, Woodinville: On March 31, around 3:00 a.m., a victim reported several parked vehicles were broken into overnight. Some of the vehicles were company vehicles with tools inside. The suspect(s) stole the items out of the vehicles including their catalytic converters. Detectives are working on getting video surveillance footage to follow up. Deputies are conducting extra patrols in multiple areas of the city, including this location.
ROBBERY – 17900 GARDEN WAY NE, Woodinville: On March 30, around 8:40 p.m., two suspects attempted to shoplift shoes from a store. When the employees confronted the suspects, the female suspect brandished a knife and threatened to stab the employees. The suspects fled and were not located. Case submitted to detectives for follow ups.
SHOPLIFT – 14000 NE WOODINVILLE DUVALL RD, Woodinville: On March 30, around 7:18 p.m., two suspects cut the security wires to high valued purses/bags, setting the alarms off. The suspects quickly exited the store and fled in a black SUV. Case submitted for detectives for follow ups.
SHOPLIFT – 14000 NE WOODINVILLE DUVALL RD: On March 25, around 9:50 p.m., deputies responded to a disturbance at a business and possible shoplift. A citizen interrupted a shoplift and corralled a female suspect near the exit of the store. The suspect attempted to steal 23 high valued purses/bags after cutting the security wires off. Deputies arrived and arrested the female suspect. During the search incident to arrest, the suspect had someone else’s ID that was similar to her appearance and other people’s bank cards. The suspect provided additional information of other role players in their criminal act and she was booked into jail.
ASAULT/SHOPLIFT – 14000 NE 175TH ST, Woodinville: On March 25, around 8:36 p.m., victim reported a female suspect stole merchandise from the store. The victim called 911 the following day to report an assault by the same suspect who shoplifted the previous night. The suspect left her glasses at the store and returned the next day. The suspect punched the store clerk in the face when the clerk refused to give the glasses back. The suspect was located at her residence and admitted to the assault and theft. Charges were referred to the prosecutor’s office.
