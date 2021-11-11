DEATH INVESTIGATION – 14000 NE 190TH ST, Woodinville: On Nov. 5, around 8:58 a.m., a waste management plant reported a deceased body found in their garbage collection area. Deputies and King County Sheriff Office’s Major Crimes detectives responded. The case is under investigation.
MULTI-BUSINESS BURGLARY – 18500 156TH AVE NE, Woodinville: On Nov. 5, at about 7:26 a.m., a business owner reported several businesses burglarized overnight. An unknown suspect(s) forced entry into a multi-business location and broke into eight separate businesses. A safe, firearms, cash and other items were stolen. AFIS (fingerprinting unit) assisted with the investigation and the case was forwarded to a detective for follow ups.
BURGLARY – 15200 127TH PL NE, Woodinville: On Nov. 5, at about 10:29 a.m., an unknown suspect broke into an unlocked parked vehicle. The suspect used a garage door opener inside the vehicle and gained access to the home’s garage twice that night. The case was forwarded to a detective for follow ups.
VEHICLE THEFT – 17300 135TH AVE NE, Woodinville: On Nov. 4, around 11:11 p.m., a victim reported their vehicle was stolen from their secured parking lot. No suspect at this time and the case is under investigation.
COMMERCIAL BURGLARY – 14100 NE 186TH ST, Woodinville: On Nov. 3, at about 2:37 a.m., deputies responded to a commercial business alarm and noticed the front door was forced open. Deputies checked inside and investigated the burglary. No suspects were located. AFIS responded and assisted with the investigation. The case was forwarded to a detective for follow ups.
BURGLARY – 14800 NE 173RD ST, Woodinville – On Oct. 30, around 3 p.m., a victim reported her family’s unoccupied home was burglarized. The victim contacted a male suspect in the driveway of the home during a visit and the suspect drove away quickly. The suspect forced entry to the home through the front door. The suspect and vehicle information were provided to a detective for follow ups.
