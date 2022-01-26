LARCENY SHOPLIFT – 14000 NE WOODINVILLE DUVALL RD, Woodinville: On Jan. 15, around 4 p.m., two suspects entered a retail store and stole over $900 worth of merchandise. Deputies were able to obtain security footage and images were sent to surrounding agencies seeking to identify the suspects.
COMMERCIAL BURGLARY – 13900 NE 190th ST, Woodinville: On Jan. 18, around 10:30 a.m., deputies investigated a burglary of a secure commercial yard that occurred over the weekend. Deputies recovered suspected methamphetamine possibly dropped by the suspect. Video footage of the suspect was provided by the business for further follow-up investigation.
LARCENY – 14000 NE WOODINVILLE DUVALL RD, Woodinville: On Jan. 16, around 12:30 p.m., deputies investigated a series of thefts that occurred in a locker room. Multiple victims had their wallets stolen resulting in subsequent fraud at nearby businesses. Unauthorized credit card use data was obtained from the victims for further follow-up investigation.
BURGLARY – 18000 GARDEN WAY NE, Woodinville: On Jan. 17, around 5 a.m., deputies responded to an in-progress burglary at a restaurant. Staff reported finding someone inside the locked and closed business. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail on a felony warrant. Ultimately the business decided not to go forward with the burglary charge.
DUI COLLISION – 16500 NE WOODINVILLE DUVALL RD, Woodinville: On Jan. 18, around 1 a.m., deputies investigated a subject stopped in the roadway. The subject appeared to be asleep behind the wheel and when awoken they drove into a street sign. The subject attempted to drive away but was blocked in by an assisting motorist. The subject was ultimately arrested and processed for DUI.
VEHICLE THEFT – 18900 142ND AVE NE, Woodinville: On Jan. 19, around 8 a.m., deputies investigated a vehicle theft from a commercial business. Security footage was obtained for further follow-up investigation.
ATTEMPTED ALLUDING – 18600 142ND AVE NE, Woodinville: On Jan. 19, around 8 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle possibly prowling vehicles. Deputies noticed the vehicle did not have a rear license plate and attempted to stop the vehicle using their emergency lights and sirens. The driver fled in the vehicle and deputies did not pursue as per department policy and state law.
MENTAL HEALTH – 17600 140TH AVE NE, Woodinville: On Jan. 21, around 11 a.m., deputies responded to assist someone in a mental health crisis. Deputies were able to assist getting the subject to the hospital where they could obtain professional mental health help.
