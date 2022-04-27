AGENCY ASSIST – 13000 NE 175TH ST, Woodinville: On April 19, around 10:45 p.m., Bothell Police Department requested assistance with a stolen vehicle in the city of Woodinville. The stolen vehicle struck another vehicle on the freeway, fled the collision scene and parked at this location. The suspect was arrested without incident and a K9 track was not deployed for the passenger who fled the scene.
OVERDOSE – 18000 142ND AVE NE, Woodinville: On April 19, around 6:40 p.m., deputies responded to an overdose. Several people snorted what they believed to be Percocet. Fentanyl was likely the drug snorted and one of the individuals became unresponsive. Aid and PD arrived and quickly tended to the patient. The individual came to and then refused treatment or hospital transport.
COMMERCIAL BURGLARY – 17400 133RD AVE NE, Woodinville: On April 19, around 10:51 a.m., deputies investigated a burglary where a suspect stole a building access card from a fire department key box. Management cancelled the card’s credentials to prevent unauthorized use. Video surveillance was obtained and the case was submitted to detectives.
FIREARM VIOLATION – 14400 NE NORTH WOODINVILLE WAY, Woodinville: On Feb. 18, around midnight, a detective made a traffic stop and was going to arrest the driver for an unrelated charge and a warrant for his arrest. The suspect told the detective he wanted to put his shoes on and reached near the floorboard of the driver’s seat, where a handgun was visible. The suspect was quickly apprehended and later booked into jail. The vehicle was impounded for a search warrant. Detectives obtained the search warrant and seized the handgun and suspected narcotics. Additional charges pending at this time. Update: Detectives charged the suspect with unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, and a felony drug charge.
COMMERCIAL BURGLARY – 17800 GARDEN WAY NE, Woodinville: On April 17, around 12:12 p.m., deputies investigated a commercial burglary. An unknown suspect broke the fire department key box, got the key out of it, and unlocked the business’ employee door. The suspect wore gloves and stole $82 cash. The alarm to the business was not working at the time. Case was submitted to detectives for review due to increase in fire department key box related criminal activity.
