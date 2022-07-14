JULY
July 13
- Celebrate Woodinville Summer Concerts, 5:30-8 p.m. Wilmot Gateway Park: 17301 131ST AVE NE, Woodinville
July 14
- Woodinville Chamber Building Relationships Breakfast, 7:30 a.m.- 9 a.m. Fairwinds Brittany Park: 17143 133RD AVE NE, Woodinville
- Ice Cream Social, 3 p.m. Bayermoor Tasting Room: 17140 135TH AVE NE Suite 1040, Woodinville
- Outdoor Family Story Time, 5:30-6 p.m. Woodinville Library: 17105 AVONDALE RD NE, Woodinville
- Music in the Park: The Mark DuFresne Band, 7 p.m. Cottage Lake Park: 18831 NE WOODINVILLE DUVALL RD, Woodinville
July 16
- B&N Saturday Storytime, 11 a.m. Barnes & Noble: 18025 GARDEN WAY NE, Woodinville
- Woodinville Farmers Market, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Festival Street: 17409 133RD AVE NE, Woodinville
- The Chancellors, 4-7 p.m. Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery: 1411 NE 145TH ST, Woodinville
July 17
- VRC Appreciation Concert: The Chancellors, 4-8 p.m. Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery: 14111 NE 145TH ST, Woodinville
July 19
- Woodinville City Council, 7-10 p.m. Woodinville City Hall: 17301 133RD AVE NE, Woodinville
- The Black Crowes, 7-11 p.m. Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery: 1411 NE 145TH ST, Woodinville
July 20
- Celebrate Woodinville Summer Concerts, 5:30-8 p.m. Wilmot Gateway Park: 17301 131ST AVE NE, Woodinville
July 21
- Ice Cream Social, 3 p.m. Bayermoor Tasting Room: 17140 135TH AVE NE Suite 1040, Woodinville
- Northwest Spirits Ribbon Cutting, 4-4:30 p.m. Northwest Spirits: 15029 WOODINVILLE-REDMOND RD NE, Woodinville
- Outdoor Family Story Time, 5:30-6 p.m. Woodinville Library: 17105 AVONDALE RD NE, Woodinville
- Music in the Park: True Romans, 7 p.m. Cottage Lake Park: 18831 NE WOODINVILLE DUVALL RD, Woodinville
July 23
- Woodinville Farmers Market, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Festival Street: 17409 133RD AVE NE, Woodinville
- Sammamish Valley Alliance Summer Celebration, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 21 Acres: 13701 NE 171ST ST, Woodinville
- B&N Saturday Storytime, 11 a.m. Barnes & Noble: 18025 GARDEN WAY NE, Woodinville
- Goo Goo Dolls Summer Tour 2022, 7-10 p.m. Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery: 1411 NE 145TH ST, Woodinville
July 25
- David Gray White Ladder: The 20th Anniversary Tour, 7-10:10 p.m. Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery: 1411 NE 145TH ST, Woodinville
July 27
- Celebrate Woodinville Summer Concerts, 5:30-8 p.m. Wilmot Gateway Park: 17301 131ST AVE NE, Woodinville
- Woodinville Planning Commission Meeting, 7-9 p.m. Woodinville City Hall: 17301 133RD AVE NE, Woodinville
July 28
- Ice Cream Social, 3 p.m. Bayermoor Tasting Room: 17140 135TH AVE NE Suite 1040, Woodinville
- Northshore Performing Arts Foundation: Annual Sponsor Party, 6-9 p.m. Woodhouse Wine Estates: 1500 REDMOND-WOODINVILLE RD NE C600, Woodinville
- Woodinville Public Spaces Commission Meeting, 6:30-9 p.m. Woodinville City Hall: 17301 133RD AVE NE, Woodinville
- Music in the Park: 85th Street Big Band, 7 p.m. Cottage Lake Park: 18831 NE WOODINVILLE DUVALL RD, Woodinville
July 29
- Live Music: Siggie The Vintage Man, 4 p.m. Milbrandt Vineyards Tasting Room: 14450 WOODINVILLE REDMOND RD NE, Woodinville
- Obelisco Wine Club Summer Party 2022, 4-7 p.m. Obelisco Estate Wines: 19495 144TH AVE NE, Woodinville
- Live Music: Marilyn and the G Strings, 4-7 p.m. Goose Ridge Tasting Room: 14450 REDMOND-WOODINVILLE RD NE, Woodinville
July 30
- B&N Saturday Storytime, 11 a.m. Barnes & Noble: 18025 GARDEN WAY NE, Woodinville
- Woodinville Farmers Market, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Festival Street: 17409 133RD AVE NE, Woodinville
- Gard Vintners Wine and Jazz, 3 p.m. Gard Vintners Tasting Room: 19151 144TH AVE NE SUITE D, Woodinville
July 31
- Doug Carl Memorial Show, 9 a.m. Holllywood Hill Saddle Club: 15205 NE 172ND ST, Woodinville
AUGUST
Aug. 2
- Woodinville City Council, 7-10 p.m. Woodinville City Hall: 17301 133RD AVE NE, Woodinville
Aug. 3
- Celebrate Woodinville Summer Concerts, 5:30-8 p.m. Wilmot Gateway Park: 17301 131ST AVE NE, Woodinville
Aug. 6
- Woodinville Farmers Market, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Festival Street: 17409 133RD AVE NE, Woodinville
Aug. 9
- Woodinville City Council, 7-10 p.m. Woodinville City Hall: 17301 133RD AVE NE, Woodinville
Aug. 10
- Ice Cream Social, 3 p.m. Bayermoor Tasting Room: 17140 135TH AVE NE Suite 1040, Woodinville
Aug. 12
- Winemaker Picnic Auction of Washington Wines, 4-8 p.m. Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery: 14111 NE 145TH ST, Woodinville
Aug. 13
- Community Pancake Breakfast, 8-10:30 a.m. Fire Station 31: 17718 WOODINVILLE SNOHOMISH RD NE, Woodinville
- Woodinville Farmers Market, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Festival Street: 17409 133RD AVE NE, Woodinville
- Annual Community Parade, 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Downtown Woodinville: NE 175TH ST, Woodinville
- Celebrate Woodinville Festival & Fair, 12-5 p.m. Wilmot Gateway Park: 17301 131ST AVE NE, Woodinville
Aug. 16
- Woodinville City Council, 7-10 p.m. Woodinville City Hall: 17301 133RD AVE NE, Woodinville
Aug. 18
- Ice Cream Social, 3 p.m. Bayermoor Tasting Room: 17140 135TH AVE NE Suite 1040, Woodinville
Aug. 20
- Woodinville Farmers Market, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Festival Street: 17409 133RD AVE NE, Woodinville
Aug. 21
- NSD Community Serve Day, 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. Northshore School District: Various schools across the district
Aug. 24
- Woodinville Planning Commission Meeting, 7-9 p.m. Woodinville City Hall: 17301 133RD AVE NE, Woodinville
Aug. 25
- Woodinville Public Spaces Commission Meeting, 6:30-9 p.m. Woodinville City Hall: 17301 133RD AVE NE, Woodinville
- Ice Cream Social, 3 p.m. Bayermoor Tasting Room: 17140 135TH AVE NE Suite 1040, Woodinville
Aug. 26
- The Homeward Pet Open Golf Tournament, 1-7 p.m. The Golf Club at Redmond Ridge: 11825 TRILOGY PKWY NE, Redmond
Aug. 27
- Woodinville Farmers Market, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Festival Street: 17409 133RD AVE NE, Woodinville
Aug. 28
- Run or Wine 5K, 12-5 p.m. Long Cellars: 19510 144TH AVE NE SUITE A-6, Woodinville
- 2nd Annual Woodinville Wine & Hops Car Show, 6-10 p.m. Sumarian Brewing and Woodhouse Wine Estates: 15510 REDMOND-WOODINVILLE RD NE, Woodinville
- Steve Miller Band, 7-10 p.m. Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery: 14111 NE 145TH ST, Woodinville
