JANUARY:
Jan. 28
- WHS Girls Basketball vs. Glacier Peak High School, 6:50 p.m. Woodinville High School: 19819 136TH AVE NE, Woodinville
Jan. 29
- Stinky Spoke 2022, 10 a.m. Willows Run Golf Course: 10402 WILLOWS ROAD NE, Redmond
FEBRUARY
Feb. 1
- Northshore School District Special Meeting – School Visit, 10 a.m. Frank Love Elementary: 303 224TH ST SW, Bothell
- WHS Girls Basketball vs. Newport High School, 5:30 p.m. Newport High School: 4333 FACTORIA BLVD SE, Bellevue
- Woodinville City Council, 7-10 p.m. Woodinville City Hall: 17301 133RD AVE NE, Woodinville
Feb. 2
- Eunomia Presents: Pasture Poultry in the Sammamish Valley, 7 p.m. Via Zoom: https://pasturepoultryfeb2022.eventbrite.com/
Feb. 3
- Nivaas Home + Design Ribbon Cutting, 3:30-4 p.m. 14700 148TH AVE NE, Woodinville
- Woodinville Chamber Networkin’ Nite, 5-6:30 p.m. Sumerian Brewing: 15510 WOODINVILLE REDMOND ROAD NE, Woodinville
- The Brewery Comedy Tour at Crucible, 7-8:30 p.m. Crucible Brewing: 12826 NE 178TH ST, Woodinville
Feb. 5
- Run or Wine 5K & 8K, 12 p.m. Sammamish River Trailhead: 19510 144TH AVE NE, Woodinville
- Tools For New Home Purchase Success, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tinte Cellars Winery: 19495 144TH AVE NE, Woodinville
Feb. 6
- Woodinville Heritage Society, 1-4 p.m. The DeYoung House: 14121 NE 171ST ST, Woodinville
- Painting at Love That Red Winery – “Floral on Wood,” 1-3 p.m. Love That Red Winery: 19501 144TH AVE NE, SUITE E-400, Woodinville
Feb. 8
- Woodinville City Council, 7-10 p.m. Woodinville City Hall: 17301 133RD AVE NE, Woodinville
Feb. 10
- Woodinville Chamber Building Relationships Breakfast, 7:30-9 a.m. Heritage Restaurant and Bar: 14450 REDMOND WOODINVILLE ROAD NE, Woodinville
- Painting at Ambassador Winery – “Grapevines,” 6-8 p.m. Ambassador Winery: 19501 144TH AVE NE, SUITE C-400, Woodinville
Feb. 12
- Doxacon Seattle 2022, 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Brightwater Education Center: 22505 ST ROUTE 9 SE, Woodinville
Feb. 14
- Northshore School District Regular Board Meeting & Special Session, 4 & 5:30 p.m. Admin Center Board Room & Room 101: 3330 MONTE VILLA PKWY, Bothell
Feb. 15
- Woodinville City Council, 7-10 p.m. Woodinville City Hall: 17301 133RD AVE NE, Woodinville
Feb. 16
- Painting at Tsillan Cellars – “Oh Deer,” 6-8 p.m. Tsillan Cellars: 19255 WOODINVILLE SNOHOMISH ROAD #3, Woodinville
Feb. 17
- Woodinville Chamber Business Luncheon, 11a.m.-1 p.m. Chateau Ste Michelle: 14111 NE 145th ST, Woodinville
- Painting at Sol Stone Winery – “Paint Your Pet,” 6-8 p.m. Sol Stone Winery: 19151 144TH AVE NE SUITE G, Woodinville
- Painting at Woodhouse Wine Estates – “Blossoms & Wine,” 6-8 p.m. Woodhouse Wine Estates: 15500 WOODINVILLE REDMOND ROAD NE SUITE C600, Woodinville
Feb. 18:
- Wine Alley Ribbon Cutting, 4-4:30 p.m. Woodin Creek Village: 13590 NE VILLAGE SQUARE DRIVE BLDG 2E, Woodinville
Feb: 22
- Painting at Ancestry Cellars – “Glass Half Full,” 6-8 p.m. Ancestry Cellars: 19501 144TH AVE NE, SUITE A-400, Woodinville
Feb. 19
- LEED Green Building Tour, 11 a.m. 21 Acres: 13701 NE 171ST ST, Woodinville
Feb. 23
- Woodinville Planning Commission Meeting, 7-9 p.m. Woodinville City Hall: 17301 133RD AVE NE, Woodinville
Feb. 25
- Painting at Wit Cellars – “Early Bird,” 6-8 p.m. Wit Cellars: 19501 144TH AVE NE, SUITE A-400, Woodinville
Feb. 26
- 21 Acres Farm Walk, 11 a.m. 21 Acres: 13701 NE 171ST ST, Woodinville
Feb. 28
- Northshore School District Special Session & Regular Board Meeting, 5:30 & 7 p.m. Admin Center Room 101 & Board Room: 3330 MONTE VILLA PKWY, Bothell
MARCH
March 1
- Northshore School District – Special Meeting, 10 a.m. Cottage Lake Elementary: 15940 AVONDALE RD NE, Woodinville
- Woodinville City Council, 7-10 p.m. Woodinville City Hall: 17301 133RD AVE NE, Woodinville
March 6
- Woodinville Heritage Society, 1-4 p.m. The DeYoung House: 14121 NE 171ST ST, Woodinville
March 7
- Northshore School District Special Meeting – Conversations with the Board, 6 p.m. Location TBD
March 15
- Woodinville City Council, 7-10 p.m. Woodinville City Hall: 17301 133RD AVE NE, Woodinville
March 19
- LEED Green Building Tour, 11 a.m. 21 Acres: 13701 NE 171ST ST, Woodinville
- Salute Woodinville Dinner & Auction. Liljebeck Farms: 9009 222ND ST SE, Woodinville
March 23
- Woodinville Planning Commission Meeting, 7-9 p.m. Woodinville City Hall: 17301 133RD AVE NE, Woodinville
March 25
- Festival of Frogs 2022, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Brightwater Education Center: 22505 ST ROUTE 9 SE, Woodinville
March 31
- 2022 All in for Kids Spring Fundraiser, 4-6 p.m. Remote or Evergreen Church: 3429 240TH ST SE, Bothell
