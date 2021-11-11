NOVEMBER
Nov. 13
- Virtual Homesteading: Squash on the Homestead, 1 p.m. Via Zoom (hosted by 21 Acres): https://www.eventbrite.com/e/virtual-homesteading-squash-on-the-homestead-tickets-158040482337
- Thanksgiving Recipe Exchange & Food Drive, 1-4 p.m. The Junction: 144TH AVE NE, Woodinville
Nov. 16
- Molbak’s Shop for a Cause Benefiting NW Children’s Foundation, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Molbak’s Garden + Home: 13625 NE 175th ST, Woodinville
- Woodinville Chamber Business Luncheon: Hometown Heroes, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sammamish Valley Grange: 14654 148TH AVE NE, Woodinville
- Woodinville City Council, 7-10 p.m. City Hall: 17301 133RD AVE NE, Woodinville
Nov. 19
- Molbak’s Shop for a Cause Benefiting NW Children’s Foundation, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Molbak’s Garden + Home: 13625 NE 175th ST, Woodinville
Nov. 20
- LEED Green Building Tour, 11 a.m. 21 Acres: 13701 NE 171ST ST, Woodinville
Nov. 22
- Northshore School District Board Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m. NSD Administrative Center: 3330 MONTE VILLA PKWY, Bothell
Nov. 24
- Woodinville Planning Commission, 7-9 p.m. Virtual only: https://www.ci.woodinville.wa.us/163/Meetings-Agendas
Nov. 25 – Thanksgiving Day
- 5th Annual Woodinville Turkey Trot, 8-10:30 p.m. Wilmot Gateway Park: 17301 131ST AVE NE, Woodinville
Nov. 27
- In-Person Farm Walk, 11 a.m. 21 Acres: 13701 NE 171ST ST, Woodinville
- Woodin Creek Village Holiday Market, 12-6 p.m. WCV: 17255 135TH AVE NE, Woodinville
DECEMBER:
Dec. 1
- Annual Holiday Gathering and Wreath Making, 7 p.m. Sammamish Valley Grange: 14654 148TH AVE NE, Woodinville
Dec. 2
- WHS Girls Basketball vs. Tumwater High School, 6:30 p.m. Tumwater High School: 700 Israel Rd SW, Tumwater
Dec. 3
- Holiday Sip & Shop, 5-8 p.m. The Junction: 144TH AVE NE, Woodinville
- Quarterly Art Walk, 5-8 p.m. Participating businesses around Woodinville
- WHS Boys Basketball, 7:15 p.m. Woodinville High School: 19819 136th Ave NE, Woodinville
Dec. 4
- Virtual Plant Medicine 101, 12 p.m. Via Zoom (hosted by 21 Acres)
- Bothell Holiday Market, 2-7 p.m. 10100 Main St, Bothell
- Celebrate Woodinville: Winterfest, 3-6 p.m. Woodin Creek Village; The Schoolhouse District; Wilmot Gateway Park
- WHS Girls Basketball vs. Kamiak High School, 7:15 p.m. Kamiak High School: 10801 Harbour Pointe Blvd, Mukilteo
Dec. 6
- WHS Boys Basketball vs. Issaqauh High School, 7:15 p.m. Woodinville High School: 19819 136th Ave NE, Woodinville
Dec. 7
- Woodinville City Council, 7-10 a.m. City Hall: 17301 133RD AVE NE, Woodinville
Dec. 8
- WHS Girls Basketball vs. Issaquah High School, 7:15 p.m. Woodinville High School: 19819 136th Ave NE, Woodinville
Dec. 9
- Woodinville Chamber Building Relationships Breakfast, 7:30-9 a.m. Pizza Coop & Ale House: 13317 NE 175th Street, Woodinville
Dec. 11
- Virtual Homesteading: Maple Tapping in your Yard, 1 p.m. Via Zoom (hosted by 21 Acres): https://www.eventbrite.com/e/virtual-homesteading-maple-tapping-in-your-yard-tickets-158041025963
- WHS Girls Basketball vs. North Creek High School, 6:50 p.m. WHS Boys Basketball vs. North Creek High School, 8:10 p.m. North Creek High School: 3613 191st Pl SE, Bothell
Dec. 13
- Northshore School District Board Meeting, 4-5:30 p.m. NSD Administrative Center: 3330 MONTE VILLA PKWY, Bothell
Dec. 14
- Woodinville City Council, 7-10 a.m. City Hall: 17301 133RD AVE NE, Woodinville
- WHS Boys Basketball vs. Redmond High School, 7:15 p.m. Redmond High School: 17272 NE 104th St, Redmond
Dec. 15
- WHS Girls Basketball vs. Redmond High School, 7:15 p.m. Redmond High School: 17272 NE 104th St, Redmond
Dec. 17
- WHS Girls Basketball vs. Inglemoor High School, 6:50 p.m. WHS Boys Basketball vs. Inglemoor High School, 8:10 p.m. Inglemoor High School: 15500 Simonds Rd NE, Kenmore
Dec. 18
- LEED Green Building Tour, 11 a.m. 21 Acres: 13701 NE 171ST ST, Woodinville
- WHS Girls Basketball vs. Bothell High School, 5:40 p.m. WHS Boys Basketball vs. Bothell High School, 7:15 p.m. Bothell High School: 19819 136th Ave NE, Woodinville
- 5th Annual Christmas Light Cruise & Santa Photos, 6-8:30 p.m. Downtown Woodinville, TBD
Dec. 21
- Woodinville City Council, 7-10 a.m. City Hall: 17301 133RD AVE NE, Woodinville
- WHS Girls Basketball vs. Todd Beamer High School, 7:15 p.m. Woodinville High School: 19819 136th Ave NE, Woodinville
Dec. 22
- Woodinville Planning Commission, 7-9 p.m. Virtual only: https://www.ci.woodinville.wa.us/163/Meetings-Agendas
Dec. 23
- Woodinville Public Spaces Commission, 6:30-8:30 p.m. City Hall: 17301 133RD AVE NE, Woodinville
Dec. 29
- WHS Girls Basketball vs. Everett High School, 7:15 p.m. Everett High School: 2416 Colby Ave, Everett
Dec. 31
- New Year’s Eve Celebration. The Lodge at St. Edward State Park: 14477 Juanita Dr NE, Kenmore
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.