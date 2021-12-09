DECEMBER:
Dec. 10
- LAST DAY: Westhill’s 7th Annual “TON” of Food Drive for Maltby Food Bank, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Westhill: 12810 NE 178th Street Suite 104, Woodinville
Dec. 11
- WHS Girls Wrestling at Everett Lady Classic, 6 a.m. Location TBD
- Virtual Homesteading: Maple Tapping in your Yard, 1 p.m. Via Zoom (hosted by 21 Acres): https://www.eventbrite.com/e/virtual-homesteading-maple-tapping-in-your-yard-tickets-158041025963
- WHS Girls Basketball vs. North Creek High School, 6:50 p.m. WHS Boys Basketball vs. North Creek High School, 8:10 p.m. North Creek High School: 3613 191ST PL SE, Bothell
- Operation Warm Coats, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Maywood Elementary School: 19510 104TH AVE NE, Bothell
Dec. 13
- Northshore School District Board Meeting, 4-5:30 p.m. NSD Administrative Center: 3330 MONTE VILLA PKWY, Bothell
Dec. 14
- Woodinville City Council, 7-10 a.m. City Hall: 17301 133RD AVE NE, Woodinville
- WHS Boys Basketball vs. Redmond High School, 7:15 p.m. Redmond High School: 17272 NE 104TH ST, Redmond
Dec. 15
- WHS Girls Basketball vs. Redmond High School, 7:15 p.m. Redmond High School: 17272 NE 104TH ST, Redmond
Dec. 16
- WHS Boys Swimming vs. Inglemoor High School, 3 p.m. Juanita High School Aquatic Center: 10601 NE 132ND ST, Kirkland
- WHS Boys Wrestling vs. Skyline and Newport high schools, 6 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. Skyline High School: 1122 228TH AVE SE, Sammamish
- WHS Girls Gymnastics vs. Mount Si High School, 7 p.m. Mount Si High School: 8651 MEADOWBROOK WAY SE, Snoqualmie
Dec. 17
- WHS Girls Basketball vs. Inglemoor High School, 6:50 p.m. WHS Boys Basketball vs. Inglemoor High School, 8:10 p.m. Inglemoor High School: 15500 SIMONDS RD NE, Kenmore
- WHS Boys Wrestling vs. Everett and Inglemoor high schools, 7 p.m. and 8:10 p.m. Everett High School: 2416 COLBY AVE, Everett
Dec. 18
- LEED Green Building Tour, 11 a.m. 21 Acres: 13701 NE 171ST ST, Woodinville
- WHS Girls Basketball vs. Bothell High School, 5:40 p.m. WHS Boys Basketball vs. Bothell High School, 7:15 p.m. Bothell High School: 19819 136TH AVE NE, Woodinville
- 5th Annual Christmas Light Cruise & Santa Photos, 6-8:30 p.m. Downtown Woodinville, TBD
- Wreaths Across America, 11 a.m. Novelty Hills Cemetery, 28031 NE 116TH ST, Duvall
Dec. 21
- Woodinville City Council, 7-10 a.m. City Hall: 17301 133RD AVE NE, Woodinville
- WHS Girls Basketball vs. Todd Beamer High School, 7:15 p.m. Woodinville High School: 19819 136TH AVE NE, Woodinville
Dec. 22
- Woodinville Planning Commission, 7-9 p.m. Virtual only: https://www.ci.woodinville.wa.us/163/Meetings-Agendas
Dec. 23
- Woodinville Public Spaces Commission, 6:30-8:30 p.m. City Hall: 17301 133RD AVE NE, Woodinville
Dec. 29
- WHS Girls Basketball vs. Everett High School, 7:15 p.m. Everett High School: 2416 COLBY AVE, Everett
Dec. 31
- New Year’s Eve Celebration. The Lodge at St. Edward State Park: 14477 JUANITA DR NE, Kenmore
JANUARY:
Jan. 4
- WHS Girls Wrestling KingCo League Match, 6:30 p.m. Redmond High School: 17272 NE 104TH ST, Redmond
Jan. 5
- WHS Boys Basketball vs. Jackson High School, 7:15 p.m. Henry Jackson High School: 1508 136TH ST SE, Mill Creek
- WHS Girls Gymnastics KingCo Meet, 7 p.m. Woodinville High School: 19819 136th AVE NE, Woodinville
Jan. 6
- Woodinville Chamber Building Relationships Breakfast, 7:30-9 a.m. Venue TBD
- WHS Boys Swimming vs. Juanita High School, 3 p.m. Redmond Pool: 17535 NE 104TH ST, Redmond
- WHS Boys Wrestling vs. Foster High School, Tyee High School, 6 p.m., 7:15 p.m. Woodinville High School: 19819 136TH AVE NE, Woodinville
Jan. 7
- WHS Girls Basketball vs. Mount Si High School, 6:50 p.m. Woodinville High School: 19819 136TH AVE NE, Woodinville
Jan. 8
- WHS Girls Basketball vs. North Creek High School, 5:40 p.m. Woodinville High School: 19819 136TH AVE NE, Woodinville
- WHS Boys Wrestling Everett Classic, 6 a.m. Location TBD
Jan. 11
- WHS Girls Wrestling vs. Multiple Opponents, 6:30 p.m. Evergreen High School: 830 SW 116TH ST, Seattle
Jan. 12
- WHS Girls Basketball vs. Eastlake High School, 7:15 p.m. Eastlake High School: 400 228TH AVE NE, Sammamish
- WHS Girls Gymnastics vs. Bothell High School, 7 p.m. Bothell High School: 9130 NE 180TH ST, Bothell
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.