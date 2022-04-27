Elected officials, staff members and volunteers observed Earth Day at 21 Acres in Woodinville by learning about regenerative farm practices, air quality and induction cooking.
“Earth Day is every day at 21 Acres,” said Rhianne Janovich, educational and administrative coordinator at 21 Acres.
The nonprofit hosted a congressional fly-in for elected officials and staff on Friday, April 22. Attendees were led on farm and building tours with information about energy use and electrification as well as updates on the 2023 Farm Bill.
The Farm Bill governs federal policies on food and agriculture programs such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), according to the Food Research & Action Center. The last Farm Bill was passed in 2018, and it will expire in September 2023.
Ansley Roberts, the farm manager at 21 Acres, highlighted new programs and partnerships for the nonprofit in 2022.
The farm will provide fresh fruits and vegetables for Chief Seattle Club, she said, which is an Indigenous transitional employment program for people experiencing houselessness. The agency is starting a cafe in 2022 that will focus on food sovereignty and education about Indigenous food and culture, she added.
Roberts said 21 Acres will continue partnerships with other transitional programs such as FareStart. The program provides job training to individuals getting back on their feet, she added.
The nonprofit is also partnering with the King County Farmers Share, she said, which awards funds to regenerative farmers in order to produce food for communities in Seattle.
During the tours, 21 Acres staff members discussed common practices on the farm. Roberts said about 5 acres on the farm are dedicated to active restoration.
“We focus on restoration of our property because it illustrates nature-based solutions,” said Jess Chandler, landscape and restoration specialist at 21 Acres. “We believe there are so many lanes to dealing with the climate crisis.”
Staff members are currently growing over 100 varieties of vegetables and flowers, she said. Animals like chickens, goats and geese can be found wandering around the farm.
“We don't have a monoculture in nature,” Roberts said. “No one crop is going to exist on the same site, year after year.”
This approach by 21 Acres disrupts pest and disease cycles that reduce the need for fungicide and other chemicals, she said.
“We are a living laboratory that serves to educate our communities about how to participate in climate action,” Janovich said. “We do this through regenerative land use practices and stewardship. We support sustainability in our built environment and connecting people to our local preventative food system.”
Nurturing Roots, an urban farm and community farming program, and FareStart demoed their ability to cook using induction technology after the tours. Induction cooking is better for the climate and eliminates harmful pollutants.
To learn more about 21 Acres and take climate action, visit the website.
