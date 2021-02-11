An 8-year-old child was found dead at the scene when King County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at a domestic disturbance call on Feb. 9 in the English Hill community near Redmond, according to a Feb. 11 sheriff’s office press release.
The death is considered a homicide, and the victim’s 37-year-old father is hospitalized in police custody after he had been transported to Harborview Medical Center for self-inflicted, non-life threatening injuries, the release states.
Law enforcement arrived at the home on the 13600 block of 179th Ave Northeast and found the child inside. Woodinville Fire & Rescue also responded to the scene and transported the injured man to the hospital.
No one else was injured and there are no other suspects, the sheriff’s office says.
Detectives from the King County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit are still investigating the case.
