With assistance from Amazon and various nonprofit entities, volunteers distributed over 100,000 pounds of fresh food to Woodinville residents on Wednesday, Jan. 20.
Once again, the Woodinville Sports Field parking lot transformed into a drive-thru distribution site with cars lined bumper to bumper for the free grocery giveaway. Through a last-minute partnership with Amazon, several truckloads of dairy, protein and produce were delivered over the course of a few hours.
“We want to do bigger and better for our community,” said Brandy Badger, president of International Nutritional Sustainable Partners (INSP).
Amazon started working with INSP earlier this month after learning there was a need for additional groceries for a food drive in Renton. Within hours of their call for help, Badger noted, fresh produce was in route to the event. Badger said Amazon was able to pull food from all over Washington, ranging from Kent to Tukwila, to feed her local communities.
“I'm just so grateful because their community outreach team is just amazing and heard my call,” Badger said. “This is my heart. I just love Amazon. I love that they are here helping us.”
Amazon was able to gather dairy items, high-protein foods, and fresh produce from its grocery delivery service, Amazon Fresh. Karen Riley Sawyer, Amazon regional public relations representative for Oregon and Washington, said delivery was organized with Amazon Delivery Service Partners to rapidly deploy food before the event to serve community members experiencing food insecurity.
Badger said she was in tears when the food was delivered in Renton. The selection was better than the U.S. Department of Agriculture boxes from the farm-to-family program, she added.
“When Amazon learned that INSP was having an event in Woodinville this week, we were happy to provide food and delivery support again,” Sawyer said.
The Woodinville food event was also made possible due to continued partnerships with East West Food Rescue, Farmer Frog and INSP. Badger said the nonprofits were able to provide potatoes, onions, cabbage, bread and lettuce on top of Amazon’s contributions.
