REDMOND, Wash. – A 23-year-old man was charged on Thursday, Jan. 20, in connection to an arson in downtown Redmond that destroyed two businesses and damaged three others.
Tyndale Cubbo Santos Mariur, who identified himself as Tyn Santos, was arrested by Redmond Police Department (RPD) on unrelated charges on Wednesday, Jan. 19. Mariur faces charges of second-degree arson and second-degree burglary in the fire.
Redmond Fire Department (RFD) responded to the fire in a building near Northeast 87th Street and 161stAvenue Northeast around 4:40 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 14. The blaze damaged several businesses including Tropea Ristorante Italiano, Redmond Pilates Center, Namasthe Indian Restaurant, Sip Thai Bistro, and Ocean Optical.
Tropea Ristorante Italiano, a crowd favorite since 1996, was completely destroyed in the fire. However, the owner is already making plans to rebuild. A GoFundMe page for the restaurant has already collected $45,228 to support its employees during the temporary closure. Local businesses such as Spark Pizza and Woodblock in Redmond have also been hosting fundraisers in support of the Italian restaurant.
Redmond Fire is still investigating the origin of the fire. RFD Deputy Fire Chief Stephen Healy said the flames spread quickly through the attic space because of the older infrastructure in the building.
