This week, the Northshore Schools Foundation’s (NSF) annual Backpack for Kids drive began accepting donations of school supplies for the coming school year. Financial donations are being accepted as well.
Donations will be accepted from July 11 to Aug. 5. Supplies will be distributed on Aug. 27 at Pop Keeney Stadium in Bothell.
“Our Northshore students are going to need backpacks and supplies for the coming school year, and we want to make sure that every student who needs them will have access to them,” Heather Erickson, coordinator of the Removing Barriers program at NSF, wrote in a release.
Supplies can be dropped off at more than a dozen locations around the Northshore. In Woodinville, donations are being accepted at Banner Bank, at 17530 132nd Ave NE, Suite A, and at the Starbucks at 13780 NE 175th St.
They are also being accepted at Woodinville Fire & Rescue Stations 31, 33 and 35, and at locations throughout Bothell and Kenmore.
Erickson listed the following as needed supplies: sturdy backpacks, crayons, glue sticks, fine and wide markers and highlighters, scissors, pencils, erasers, sharpeners, new socks and underwear, new and used children’s books, and musical instruments which can be refurbished.
“Pop-up” collection events are being planned as well. The first will be Aug. 3 from 5-8 p.m. at Celebrate Woodinville at Wilmot Park.
Erickson stated that $48,000 in financial donations will be needed for academic supplies throughout the 2022-23 school year.
More than 1,600 students received supplies for the 2020-21 school year.
“At our August 2021 event, we distributed 785 new backpacks and 775 supply kits to Northshore students,” Erickson wrote. “And an additional 150 backpacks and supply kits were distributed throughout the 2021/22 school year.”
For more information or to make a financial donation, visit northshoreschoolsfoundation.org/removing-barriers.
