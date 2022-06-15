Last Friday, June 10, Ballard Pizza Company opened its third location in downtown Woodinville’s Schoolhouse District, 17401 133rd Ave NE.
“It's a good, solid, delicious, family-based pizza joint,” said owner Ethan Stowell. “It's a little bit sportsbar-y, so people can go there and get a pizza and beer and watch the game. But it's pretty casual.”
A release by Ethan Stowell Restaurants (ESR) states that the new location will feature a selection of New York-style pizzas, including a rotating monthly Chef Special pizza.
Other fan favorites will be available such as the Ballard Bridge (with pecorino, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms and black olives), Staple & Fancy (with pepperoni, pineapple and jalapeño), and Veggie Bomb (with grape tomato, zucchini, taggiasco olives, pickled pepper, red onion and mushrooms).
A variety of ESR brand wines as well as craft and draft beers will be served.
The release states that the new restaurant, like its namesake Ballard location, features an industrial design “with warm, reclaimed wood elements and a rustic sensibility.” The dining room seats 130, with 64 additional seats on the patio.
“The dining room and patio offer a sweeping view of the Woodinville Sports Fields below,” the release continues.
Ballard Pizza Co. first opened in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood in 2010. A second location has since opened in the Fremont neighborhood, called Frēlard Pizza Co. According to the release, there are also “satellite locations in all of Seattle’s major sports venues.”
Stowell founded ESR in 2007. Now, he oversees 20 restaurants in the Greater Seattle Area. This will be the company’s first Eastside location. Tavolàta, an Italian restaurant with four current locations, will soon open in Redmond.
Other popular ESR locations include San Juan Seltzery, How to Cook a Wolf, Goldfinch Tavern and Cortina Cafe.
Ballard Pizza is open for dine-in, takeout and delivery on Monday through Thursday 4-9 p.m.; Friday from 4-10 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; and Sunday from 11 a.m.-9:00 p.m.”
To learn more about Ethan Stowell Restaurants, visit the website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.