One suspect has been arrested following a stabbing on April 25.
Law enforcement responded to several calls around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday that reported a man had been stabbed in the 19000 block of 112th Ave. NE in Bothell, according to a police press release.
The first officer on scene began "live saving procedures" on 29-year-old John Huynh until medics arrived, the release states. Huynh later died.
After additional police officers arrived, they were able to quickly locate the suspect, who is a 25-year-old man, according to the release. He was arrested without incident. The man, later identified as Patrick Williams, has been booked into King County Jail and the police are not pursuing other suspects, the release states.
According to an update published on Monday, April 27, the police are continuing to investigate possible motives but have limited new information to share.
"Although there are many potential witnesses -- at this time, it is not possible for us to answer the very important questions about why this happened," the update states.
Officers have identified 10 witnesses and anticipate to find more in the coming days.
The police department is asking anyone who may have additional information on the case to call the business line at 425-486-1254.
Updates on the case may be found at www.ci.both ell.wa.us/CivicAlerts
