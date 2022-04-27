Explore and celebrate springtime in the Sammamish Valley by visiting local farm stands, markets and stories this season.
Local nonprofit 21 Acres is hosting the Sammamish Valley Alliance (SVA) Spring Celebration on Saturday, May 7. However, the organization encourages the public to continue supporting local agriculture throughout spring.
This can look like grabbing some vegetables at the farm market; buying a jar of honey or jam at a local farm store; picking up flowers from a farm stand; purchasing fresh, pesticide free food from local neighborhoods; and learning about the agriculture community.
“Your local purchase will impact the economic vitality of the entire Sammamish Valley,” said a press release from SVA.
All ages are always welcome to attend the event, the release said.
The spring celebration is presented with support from the King County Alan Painter Grant Program and Olympic Nursery, Inc.
Visit sammamishvalley.org/spring for more information on farms locations around the valley. Make sure to check for open days and hours with each individual farm and business, the release states.
Local Sammaish Valley farms include: 21 Acres, Alki Market Garden, Buttonwood Farm, Ecolibrium Farms, Eunomia Farms, Funai Farm, Gaining Ground, Gladstone Farm, The Herbfarm, Homegrown Sprouting, McMurtrey’s Red-Wood Christmas Tree Far, NW Bloom Ecological Services, Off the Branch Farm, Olympic Nursery, Regeneration Farm, SAgE, Sariwa Farm, SnoValley Gardens, Songbird Haven Farm, Sound Sustainable Farms, Sammamish Farms, Sprout & Greens Farm, Sweet Hollow Farm, Thai Thao Farm/Woodinville Vallet Farm, Tonnemaker Valley Farm, TukMuk Farm, Viva Farms King County, Friendly Hmong Farms, Small Axe Farm, The Color Farm and Bumblebee Farm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.