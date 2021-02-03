Woodinville Chamber of Commerce went into overdrive this last year to promote and strengthen local businesses impacted by the economic downturn of COVID-19.
Executive Director Kimberly Ellertson presented the annual State-of-the-Chamber during a virtual luncheon on Thursday, Jan. 21. She highlighted advocacy and education for businesses as top priorities in 2020.
“This year more than ever before, we needed to get creative. We needed to step out of our comfort zone,” she said. “But we're not done. We have months ahead of us to remind our community to think local, to support local and to shop local.”
Similar to Woodinville businesses, the chamber was also impacted by the pandemic. Ellertson said it was unable to apply for the Paycheck Protection Program as a 501(c)6 last year. However, she noted, the chamber was able to apply for various loans and grants to access extra funds to ensure small business continuity.
“I just want to make sure everybody knows that our chamber is in a sound financial position as we move forward,” Ellertson said. “I think that's really important to note because we don't know what 2021 will bring for membership.”
Last year it saw the addition of 37 new members, she said, although it did lose quite a few members due to cutting costs in the beginning stages of the pandemic. In 2021, the chamber aims to bring on 45 new members.
“We always look forward to welcoming new members, and now more than ever, we're working hard to provide value,” she said.
Ellertson said the chamber joined the city’s Economic Recovery Taskforce in March. Through that partnership, city-sponsored PPE packs were distributed to local businesses and the Woodinville Strong microsite was created.
The microsite shares ongoing resources for businesses as well as the latest on PPP, grants, webinars and more. She said the chamber recognized the need for a single location with information for businesses to easily access. Within the site, there is also a Back to Business Toolkit to help businesses prepare for reopening based on current requirements, restrictions and checklists.
The chamber also partnered with Visit Seattle on the Do Something campaign, which aims to encourage locals to patronize local businesses, take out memberships with arts organizations and more. Through this campaign, Ellertson noted, more Woodinville businesses signed up for the All Clear King County Pledge than any other Eastside city. The pledge is backed by public healthcare protocols to help businesses open responsibly, according to King County.
Ellertson said the chamber joined the East King Chambers Coalition, spearheaded by the Bellevue chamber, to act as advocates for local businesses to county and state representatives. The coalition is currently helping to adopt legislation on affordable housing, transportation and economic development, she added.
Many of the chamber’s annual events were either postponed or made virtual in 2020. Salute Woodinville, the annual auction, was delayed and then eventually cancelled in March. The event is now scheduled to be a virtual dinner and auction on March 13, 2021.
In August, the annual Celebrate Woodinville Grow Run featured a virtual 5K with safe options for participants to pick up their packets and t-shirts. Ellertson said 46% of the runners were from Woodinville, whereas 54% came from outside of town.
Another alternative event in 2020 was the first-ever Celebrate Woodinville outdoor movie nights. She said 66% of movie goers came from outside Woodinville and 30% of all attendees brought takeout from local restaurants. Depending on COVID-19 in the summer of 2021, she noted, the plan is to bring back the festival and concerts if possible.
Most recently, the chamber created the socially-distant Winterfest Festival of Lights at participating businesses for people to enjoy at their own pace. Ellertson said over 5,000 visitors downloaded the map online.
“Again for 2021, we intend to go back to our 5K/10K walk and run in the morning, and our holiday fair and tree lighting in the afternoon,” she said. “But we will see what the year brings.”
