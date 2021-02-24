Not many city council members can say they recited the oath of office over Zoom. Mike Millman, a resident of Woodinville for nearly three decades, is a unique exception.
Millman, who was chosen for his seat in a 5-1 vote during a Feb. 16 meeting, marks the third member currently appointed to Woodinville City Council. He fills the vacant seat previously held by former Mayor Elaine Cook ahead of her sudden departure at the end of December 2020.
“I love Woodinville, and I want to contribute in any way I can,” Millman said during the meeting.
“That’s just my personality, that’s just what I want to do.”
The sole outlying vote belonged to Councilmember Susan Boundy-Sanders, who supported candidate and planning commissioner Sarah Arndt. Other candidates included biotechnology marketing manager Robin Lynn White and longtime resident Preeti Shridhar.
Two other potential candidates submitted applications after the Feb. 8 deadline: Aaron Lerner and Matthew Chiles. Lerner, whose application was received 28 minutes after the deadline, noted the city website was down from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9. Regardless, in a 2-3-1 vote, council proved to be undecided and the option to include their applications was denied.
According to the staff report, the newly appointed member will serve until the next election is certified, which is early November 2021. The candidate who wins that election will fill the seat until its term is reached on Dec. 31, 2023.
During the interview process, Millman recounted his long career as station captain for the Everett Fire Department. After retirement, he was elected twice to serve as a commissioner for the Woodinville Fire District.
Millman said he spent a lot of time and effort on the proposed merger between the Woodinville and Northshore fire districts. Later on, during the same meeting, he recused himself from the council’s vote on a resolution expressing support for the merger.
During the interview, Millman applauded the city’s fiscal path and criticized its management of the poor traffic on Northeast 175th Street. In an effort to learn more on this issue and others, he joined the Woodinville Planning Commission in 2019. He briefly resigned from the role in February 2020, citing an “unfriendly atmosphere” within the commissions and council as the reason for leaving. However, he rejoined about one month later without much of an explanation.
“My whole adult life has been about service to the community,” he said. “And I look at this opportunity to apply to the council as another way of giving back to the community and serving and trying to help the city I love.”
