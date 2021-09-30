Following the recent contract with Eastside Fire & Rescue, two candidates for Woodinville Fire & Rescue's Board of Commissioners put regionalization of the fire district at the forefront of their campaigns.
Long-time Woodinville resident Art Cole is challenging incumbent Roger Collins in the November general election. Currently, WFR provides fire and emergency medical services to the Woodinville, Bear Creek and Cottage Lake communities.
In April, local residents rejected a proposed merger between Northshore Fire Department and WFR. The agreement meant to decrease taxes for property owners and add more emergency response resources, Collins said.
“It became a really misinformed campaign,” he said. “The firefighters put up a big fight against that merger, in my opinion, because they wanted a contract with Shoreline Fire.”
Collins said the firefighter’s union publicly campaigned against the merger. He claims the union encouraged Cole to run for the fire commission due to his opposition of the Northshore merger.
“In my opinion, it's just not right. We should not have firefighters serving on commissions that end up negotiating contracts with firefighters,” Collins said. “I don't blame them for trying but it's just the wrong approach.”
According to the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 2459, fire responders believed the Northshore merger offered no increase to emergency services or cost savings for taxpayers. Additionally, firefighters worried about a potential pay cut.
A few months later in July, Woodinville fire commissioners announced a new 10-year contract with Eastside Fire & Rescue. Collins said all administrative staff will move to the Eastside Fire & Rescue offices in Issaquah, he said. However, Woodinville will maintain jurisdiction over its fire district.
“I think we have the best of both worlds because we continue to have local control over our fire district,” he said. “We can determine our level of service, we can we determine our budget, we determine our tax and fire benefit charge collection rate.”
Cole said he hoped the Eastside fire contract would have moved at a slower pace for commissioners, firefighters and the public to have more time to “digest” the agreement and work out logistical issues.
Regardless, Cole expressed his support for the contract. With costs rising, he said, the regionalization of fire services can be a more effective way to use tax dollars. Plus, additional savings will allow for more opportunities in firefighting training.
Cole, who grew up in the Bellevue area, attended school for paramedic training before joining Bellevue Fire Department as a firefighter and paramedic. He stayed at the same department for 36 years, he said, eventually rising in rank to fire chief.
Most recently, Cole said, he spent four years creating the South Beach Fire Authority in Westport, Wash. The project consisted of combining five fire departments into one entity, he noted.
“At that time, it was the largest regional fire authority in state history,” he said.
Cole said he spent 15 years on the Urban Search and Rescue team, which was established under the authority of the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The federal government would deploy him to assist in natural disasters, he said.
He also served as vice chairman for four years on the National Medical Working Group, he said. As part of that role, he oversaw all 28 urban search and rescue teams across the country.
“The community deserves commissioners with transparency,” Cole said. “With my experience that I’ve had in the fire service, dealing with fire commissioners on both sides, I can lend the knowledge and expertise as a commissioner for Woodinville Fire & Rescue.”
The incumbent, Collins, joined the WFR commission after a member resigned about nine years ago. During his last reelection, he ran unopposed.
He founded Sierra Constructions in 1986, which is operated in Woodinville. He was first introduced to the fire commission when he purchased the former fire station building, he said.
Collins was born and raised in West Seattle. After graduating from the University of Washington, he sought out a short-term career in the U.S. Air Force. Collins and his wife raised their two daughters in Woodinville, he said.
During his time on the commission, he said, all frontline equipment as well as fire engines, emergency vehicles and ladder trucks were replaced without taking on debt. He said the collection rate in property taxes decreased, while still growing the district’s budget.
“I don't think work is complete on this regionalization process and bringing more fiscal responsibility to the district, that’s why I’m running in this election,” Collins said.
If elected, Collins said, his goal is to relocate the headquarters for the WFR from the middle of downtown to the edge of city center so response times can be decreased for the southern part of the district.
King County election ballots will be sent by mail on Oct. 13. The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 2. Learn more about the candidates here.
