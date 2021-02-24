The majority of city council members support the merger of Woodinville Fire & Rescue and Northshore Fire Department, a move that will ultimately be determined by voters in an April special election.
City council had previously heard presentations on the details of the potential merger and its benefits, but did not receive any comment against the ballot measure. Council members voted on a resolution to express support for the merger, with Councilmember Susan Boundy-Sanders abstaining and the newest Councilmember Mike Millman recusing himself, as he serves as a district fire commissioner. Boundy-Sanders said at the meeting she did not want it to seem as if the council was telling other voters how to vote.
Under state law, voters in the district being asked to merge into the other district are the ones to vote on the proposal. In this case, it’s Northshore Fire’s voters who will decide if the department will merge into Woodinville Fire.
“I’m all for it,” Councilmember Chuck Price said at the meeting. “It helps the tax base, the efficiencies. There’s nothing wrong with that. I think it’s a great thing.”
The fire districts recently announced that the merger could mean that property owners within the communities covered by the new district would save some on their tax rate. Based on 2021 home values, properties within the Woodinville fire district would save an estimated 7 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value, according to the districts.
Residents within Northshore Fire’s service area, which covers Kenmore and Lake Forest Park, would save a projected 11 cents per $1,000 of assessed value or 8.5% of the effective tax rate.
This data was gathered and analyzed by the districts and verified by a third-party financial analyst, Woodinville Fire Chief Greg Ahearn said. He said operationally and administratively, sharing resources would be much more efficient.
The service won’t change, and most residents likely won’t notice a difference, he said. There are already automatic-aid agreements with nearby jurisdictions, meaning whichever agencies have a crew closest to emergencies will still respond.
Ahearn said he’s heard concern that Woodinville firefighters might go through Bothell to respond to a Kenmore emergency, but that will not be the case.
“Regardless of the patch on the side of the door of the EMS (Emergency Medical Services) apparatus, we use what’s called ‘the closest unit,’ it doesn’t matter who that is,” Ahearn said of the system currently in place.
There would be more flexibility as to which stations the firefighters would be working out of. Woodinville Fire & Rescue has three stations and the Northshore Fire Department has two. Between the two agencies, there are 94 firefighters and more interchange between stations would be possible, Ahearn said.
Some of the administrative consolidation already began in February 2020 through interlocal agreements, he said. Ahearn also became interim chief of Northshore Fire. If combined, the new district will only need one chief, deputy chief, and one chief administrative officer.
The two districts are approximately the same size and already share training programs, many of the administrative positions and departments such as finance and human resources.
“We’ve been doing it,” Ahearn said.
An official merger has been discussed frequently over the years, he said. Several smaller fire agencies in the region have merged to improve service and efficiencies, according to the district website.
If approved, the new district would go through a name-selection process to pick a new agency title that appropriately represents all the communities it serves, Ahearn said. That process will include the public, he said.
