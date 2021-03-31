Responding to increased needs for safety in the region, King County is taking steps to further prevent gun violence with the creation of a $2 million grant program.
King County Council approved a sixth round of supplemental funding to address the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday, March 23. The violence prevention program was passed as an amendment to the $94.3 million budget.
The plan, sponsored by Councilmember Girmay Zahilay, calls for community-based organizations to solicit grants to support data-driven grassroots efforts that promote public safety and reduce violence, especially among young people. He said violence had increased amid the pandemic as people are not able to release stress in more normal ways.
“COVID-19 has devastated our economy, eliminated thousands of jobs, laid people off, created hardship, led people to become unhoused, trapped people with their abusers,” Zahilay said. “And all of these things mean we have to give people what they need to survive and also support community-based safety initiatives.”
In just the past week, a man was shot and killed while attending church in Rainier Valley and a spa employee was shot during a robbery in Seattle’s Skyway neighborhood. Nationally high-profile mass shootings in both Georgia and Colorado have both occurred as well.
The $94.3 million budget also includes funds for eviction protection and rental assistance, vaccination efforts, PPE, community-based organizations and other items pertaining to COVID recovery efforts. The gun violence prevention program will be established with $2 million from the county’s general fund.
While this budget largely represents efforts to maintain existing support and programs responding to COVID-19, it still makes large investments in several key areas:
• $45.2 million for rental assistance funded by Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, a $900 billion supplement to the CARES Act.
• $29 million for public health response and county operations funded by reappropriation of unspent Coronavirus Relief Funds.
• $11.2 million for vaccination efforts for 60 days funded by state grants.
• $5 million to establish a revolving fund to provide upfront payment for grants to community-based organizations that cannot wait for reimbursement.
• $1.9 million to extend the JustCARE and Co-LEAD programs to the end of March.
In 2020, the council allocated $263 million in CARES Act funding through five supplemental budgets. With the pandemic still far from over, however, councilmembers expect a seventh budget proposal in the coming weeks, this time funded by the American Rescue Plan Act.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.