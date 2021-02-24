In response to stories of house fires, injuries, and ecological damage, the King County Council is considering banning the sale and use of almost all fireworks in unincorporated areas off tribal land.
Council members discussed the proposed ordinance at a committee of the whole meeting on Feb. 17 but did not take action.
Councilmember Joe McDermott, who sponsored the proposed ordinance, said he wanted to take action after a man died in a house fire linked to fireworks in 2019. Many cities and parks in the county already ban the use fireworks.
“Unincorporated King County relies on us for their public safety, their health and welfare,” McDermott said.
Under the proposal, public displays of fireworks would be allowed with a permit from the fire marshal’s office, and properties could host firework displays up to two days per year. For example, if a park held firework shows on the Fourth of July and St. Patrick’s Day, then that park could not host another one for New Year’s Eve.
The maximum fine for a violation would increase from $250 per day to $1,000, under the proposal. All firework-related materials would be banned from sale or use, including sparklers.
“Those are one of the most dangerous types of fireworks that you wouldn’t necessarily be aware of,” Permitting Division Director Jim Chan said of sparklers.
Sparklers and similar items can burn up to 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit and melt metal, Chan said.
Councilmember Kathy Lambert said she thought it was “interesting” the fine would increase so much, given that most of the council’s work lately has dealt with equity and reducing fines. A staff member told her that $1,000 per day would be the maximum fine that could be applied, but it wouldn’t need to be that high.
County Executive Dow Constantine also provided concepts for amendments to the ordinance that included requiring that it not go into effect until the executive had reached agreements with tribes and cities in the county to prohibit the sale of the banned items to individuals who live in unincorporated King County and changing it to allow the sale of sparklers.
