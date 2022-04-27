DeLille Cellars, a pioneering Washington state winery, is celebrating its 30th anniversary this spring.
To honor its anniversary, the winery is hosting a taste-around on April 30 and May 1. Ticket holders will sample six different vintage wines at DeLille’s tasting room in the Old Redhook Brewery.
Guests will enjoy cheese and charcuterie while exploring all three levels of the winery’s new facility, which opened in December 2019, according to a news release from DeLille.
The winery will also be celebrating its anniversary with a sold-out dinner experience at The Lounge’s newly renovated Grand Ciel Hall on Friday, April 29.
In early May, the company plans to release a short documentary with interviews from the founders and current leadership team as well as highlights from the winery’s history.
Founded in 1992, DeLille Cellars is regarded as a top American producer of Bordeaux-style blends. The winery remains a principal influence in establishing Washington state as a premier viticultural region, the release states.
In 2019, DeLille moved all winery operations to the Old Redhook Brewery and built the three-story tasting room. In 2021, the company opened a restaurant called The Lounge at DeLille Cellars in the former brewery pub location.
Tickets can be found online: https://www.delillecellars.com/30-years.
