For those craving traditional homemade Chinese comfort food, Dough Zone Dumpling House will soon open shop in Woodinville.
“We saw the potential of the Woodinville market,” said Rainie Chiu, marketing manager for Dough Zone.
She said the new location, 17650 140th Ave., Woodinville, is expected to open in summer 2022. Dough Zone is currently in the process of permitting with the city of Woodinville, she added.
Some of the dishes you can expect at Dough Zone include soup dumplings (Xiao Long Bao), pan-fried buns (Q-Bao), pan-fried dumplings, boiled dumplings, steamed dumplings, appetizers and several Chinese noodle varieties.
Q-Bao are fluffy, pan-fried buns filled with pork and vegetables. The steamed dumplings are handmade daily with a “secret” dough recipe, according to a news release from Dough Zone.
Dough Zone partners with local suppliers and farmers for fresh ingredients, Chiu said. The company has high standards for its dishes, she said, yet the prices remain low and affordable.
According to the news release, the restaurant gained popularity by meshing traditional Chinese cuisine with a modern setting.
Andy Luc, marketing specialist for Dough Zone, said the Woodinville location will show off a modern and clean aesthetic once renovations are complete.
In 2014, Dough Zone's founders opened the first restaurant in Bellevue, Wash. The owners originally thought the shop would stay in one location, Luc said. But now, eight restaurants are open in cities like Seattle, Redmond, Bellevue, Renton and Kirkland.
The restaurant has also expanded across state lines. Two locations exist in California, and the newest store opened in Portland, Ore., on April 18.
Chiu said growth will not stop in Woodinville. Owners hope to open 15-20 new locations in the next five years, she added.
“Dough Zone is expanding aggressively, even during the pandemic,” she said. “We never expected our customer amount to be so high. We try to satisfy different places and customers.”
The company also supports local schools and community organizations throughout the year, Luc said. In the past, the company has donated to University of Washington Medicine, Renton Schools Foundation, Sammamish High School PTA and Issaquah School District.
“We would donate gift cards, money, food and medical supplies,” Luc said. “The events include auctions, feeding children/elderly, supporting front line health care workers (donating food and medical supplies), dining events where a percentage is donated to the organization/school, and more.”
For more information about Dough Zone, visit the website.
