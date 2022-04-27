In 1962, Egon Molbak helped to form the Woodinville Chamber of Commerce.
As the chamber celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, it was only fitting that Egon serve as the grand marshal for Celebrate Woodinville.
Kimberly Ellertson, executive director of the chamber, said only 12 members joined the organization during its first year in existence. The group met regularly at the Gold Creek Lodge, she added.
“Woodinville had very few businesses at that time,” Egon recalled. “We had Molbak’s, Woodinville Motors, the Mercantile, and a few others. It was very low key. We would just get together to have lunch.”
Egon and Laina Molbak arrived to the Seattle-area from Denmark. On Dec. 1, 1956, they founded Molbak’s Garden + Home in downtown Woodinville. Decades later, it is still a beloved institution in Woodinville.
Now 97 years old, Egon is retired and spends his time with dear friends and family. His daughters Kirsten and Ellen will join him in a classic convertible during the Celebrate Woodinville Parade this summer.
Jens—Egon’s son—still owns Molbak’s Garden + Home today. He has a management team in place as well, he noted.
“Julie [Kouhia] and the management team do a great job, keeping the spirit we’ve always had,” he said. “You come not just to shop but to enjoy the experience at Molbak’s.”
The Celebrate Woodinville Summer Concerts & Festival will take place at Wilmot Gateway Park in downtown Woodinville. The concert series is scheduled for July 13, 20, 27 and Aug. 3, followed by the festival on Aug. 13.
To learn more about Celebrate Woodinville, visit the website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.