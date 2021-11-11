After another dramatic election season, three of the five open positions on Woodinville City Council will belong to new members. Contrastively, the Northshore School Board will look exactly the same.
As of Wednesday, Nov. 10, roughly 1,400 votes are left to be counted in King County. All votes have been recorded in Snohomish County. These are the latest election results:
Woodinville City Council
In the closest race, Incumbent Rachel Best-Campbell holds a 22-vote lead over Candidate Robin Lynn White for Position 3. Best-Campbell has collected 50.28% (1,551 votes), whereas White has 49.56% (1,529 votes).
Councilmember Phil Mark, who served on council for roughly four months, will relinquish his seat to Candidate Michelle Evans for Position 1. She recorded 54.29% (1,691 votes) compared to Mark with 45.52% (1,418 votes).
Candidate Sarah Arndt will fill the vacant seat previously filled by Councilmember Susan Boundy-Sanders. Arndt earned 62.81% (1,966 votes) compared to her opponent Jesse DeGroff with 37.06% (1,160 votes).
Lastly, Candidate James Randolph will replace Mayor Gary Harris in Position 7. Randolph stands at 52.55% (1,640 votes), where Harris has recorded 47.36% (1,478 votes).
Councilmember Mike Millman, who ran unopposed, will remain in Position 4 on council.
Northshore School Board
In the closest race, Incumbent Amy Cast remains ahead of Candidate Amy Felt with just 255 votes for District 5. Cast has collected 50.19% (17,406 votes), whereas Felt stands at 49.46% (17,151).
Incumbent Sandy Hayes, who has served 12 years on the board, earned another term representing District 4. She recorded 57.86% (13,179 votes) compared to Candidate Chris Roberdeau with 41.92% (9,549 votes).
Incumbent Jacqueline McGourty will also continue to represent Position 1 on the board. She has received 58.56% (13,206 votes) compared to Candidate Elizabeth Crowley with 41.16% (9,282 votes).
