Northshore School District’s Early Childhood Education Programs are now enrolling eligible children, ages 3-5, for preschool. Programs include both tuition-based and free options. The preschool and kindergarten years are among the most critical in a child's life to influence learning. The Northshore School District is committed to providing the support that its youngest students need to prepare them to succeed later in school.
Multiple programs are available and free of charge to income eligible families, including the following:
Early Childhood Education & Assistance Program (ECEAP) is a Washington state funded, comprehensive early learning program. ECEAP provides free services and support to eligible children and their families. ECEAP serves children who are from low-income families or who have developmental or environmental risk factors that could interfere with school success.
Head Start is a federally funded, comprehensive early learning program that provides services to eligible children and their families.
The Ready Start Early Childhood Program is a blended multi-age, inclusive model, serving students ages 3-5. Ready Start provides free services and support to eligible children and their families. Ready Start serves children from low-income families or who have environmental risk factors that could interfere with school success. Classrooms are taught and supported by a general education teacher, a special education teacher and a paraprofessional. Inclusive classrooms create a dynamic learning environment for all students.
The Ready Start Tuition Program utilizes developmentally appropriate teaching strategies to support a whole child approach to learning, within an inclusive environment, fostering high levels of student learning and social and emotional growth for all students. Inclusive classrooms create a dynamic learning environment for all students. Classrooms utilize The Creative Curriculum & Teaching Strategies GOLD Assessment Tool.
The Northshore Early Childhood staff are committed to fostering student learning and cultivating friendships while creating a sense of community for students.
Programs are located at Sorenson Early Childhood Center, Woodmoor Elementary and Kenmore Elementary. Eligibility to the programs is determined by the child’s age and family income. Spaces will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis for eligible families.
Families are encouraged to complete an application as soon as possible. The information on the application is confidential and used only to determine a child’s eligibility for the programs. The District does not require, check or report on immigration or DSHS status.
