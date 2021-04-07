A 22-year-old Everett man died in a two-vehicle accident in Bothell on April 2.
At approximately 7:44 p.m., a car traveling north in the 17700 block of North Road collided with a truck traveling south, according to a Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office press release.
A passenger in the car, Skeuo Francis, 22, of Everett, died at the scene. The adult male driver and an infant passenger were transported to Providence Medical Center in Everett, the press release states. The extent of their injuries were not known.
The 42-year-old man driving the truck that was struck was not injured.
Detectives from the Sheriff’s Office Collision Investigation Unit are investigating the cause of the crash.
Editor's note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly identified the victim as Reed Baldwin. Baldwin was the victim in a fatal crash the day prior on the 17400 block of Bothell-Everett Highway.
