After more than a year of planning to put a proposed merger of Woodinville Fire & Rescue and Northshore Fire Department on the ballot, firefighters from both districts are coming out against the move.
The majority from both boards of fire commissioners supported putting the proposal on the ballot for the April 27 special election, but there has been a recent campaign by the firefighter’s union for the merger to be denied. Kenmore and Lake Forest Park voters will decide whether or not it goes through.
“Our backs got pushed back up against the wall,” said a spokesperson from International Association of Fire Fighters Local 2459, which represents firefighters in the Northshore area. As a current employee of the district, he asked that his name to not be used.
He said the union had originally been mostly on board with the merger. However, in recent negotiations the commissioners and union were not able to reach an agreement that would bring the union on board, he said.
The union has said the firefighter administration has been unwilling to work with them to come to an agreement.
Northshore's fire commissioners did vote on March 16 to cease efforts on moving forward with the consolidation at a recent meeting while negotiations took place. However, the next week the majority of the board was in support of continuing the process.
Northshore fire commission Chairperson Rick Webster and Woodinville fire commission Chairperson Roger Collins both said in an interview that they did come back with offers that had nearly everything the union had been asking for.
“I’m saddened by the fact that the firefighters are so adamantly opposed to it,” Collins said.
One of the issues causing contention is the current contract that Woodinville Fire is operating under has expired, according to the union spokesperson. Because the merge technically involves Northshore merging into Woodinville’s district, the Northshore firefighters would temporarily be under the same Woodinville contract until a new agreement could be reached for the new combined agency.
This creates a gap between the two contracts that would mean Northshore firefighters would be taking at least a temporary pay cut.
“That was a turning point for us,” the union spokesman said.
Collins said the firefighters' reduced compensation would “technically be correct on the day of the merger,” but not within the scope of the whole process.
“Nobody is suggesting that the firefighters go backwards,” Collins said. “They’re going to become a part of a larger bargaining group that’s going to get a better contract.”
Union officials have also said the districts’ claims about the merger saving taxpayer money are potentially misleading. The union spokesperson noted that the projected 2021 combined agency budget shared by the two districts shows expenditures exceeding revenues by about $1 million.
The union argues that the savings touted by the districts could be relying on an under-funded budget.
“It’s not sustainable,” the spokesperson said. “It’s a one-time carrot.”
Collins and Webster were both adamant that the cost savings of the merger would be significant — in large part because of shared administrative costs, which has already begun being implemented.
"The cost savings are real," Collins said. "We’ve already experienced them over the last year."
He said the budget was created with the amount of money that district would normally roll into reserves. He said less money could be budgeted to go into reserves, and the budget would balance.
The union spokesperson questioned the fire commissioners' motives for seeking out a merger that the firefighters see as an option that won't necessarily improve service or save money and may potentially hurt Northshore's wages.
Collins questioned the union's motivation for opposing the merger that he believes will save money and improve service.
"It's unfortunate that the boards came out in favor of the merger," he said, "and the unions thought 'let's take advantage of that.'"
