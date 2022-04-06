More than 350 guests raised $209,000 to benefit the Northshore Schools Foundation during a half-virtual and half-in-person gathering at Evergreen Church in Bothell on Thursday, March 31.
We’re so grateful to this generous community,” said Dyana Berger, chair of the event committee. “This event is one of the primary means for funding the grants that the foundation provides each year. And our students need community support now more than ever.”
The gathering was designed to amplify student voices, according to a news release from the foundation. It featured performances from student musicians, videos about high schoolers across the district and a student keynote speaker. The event was emceed by KING5 News Anchor Jake Whittenberg, alongside Woodinville High School junior Tessa Han.
We’re continually listening to educators, parents, and students,” said Carmin Dalziel, executive director of the foundation. “But this is a time to be sure we listen very actively to students, who have so much to contribute. Their questions, ideas, and perspective are so important to how we move forward in supporting the Northshore district.”
The All In For Kids campaign continues until April 15. The foundation hopes to raise $285,000 or more to continue funding vital programs and replenish reserves. Donations are accepted online at www.northshoreschoolsfoundation.org
