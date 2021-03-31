The fourth round of Working Washington grants opened to applicants in the state of Washington on March 29, according to a press release.
Legislators approved $240 million for the current round as part of an early action bill that also provided additional funding for rent assistance and other COVID-19 response efforts. These grants are aimed at for-profit small businesses in industries facing the most significant challenges as a result of COVID-19. Funds will go towards hard costs associated with mandated closures like rent, utilities or payroll.
“With $240 million allotted to small businesses, I hope that many of our Woodinville businesses will apply and receive this new round of Working Washington grants,” Kimberly Ellertson, executive director of the Woodinville Chamber of Commerce, said. “So many of our businesses have had to close and have lost revenue during this pandemic.”
Ellertson said she encourages small businesses in need of grant assistance to seek help from the chamber when applying. All eligible brick and mortar businesses that were required to close or significantly reduce operations due to public health measures should apply.
According to the state Department of Commerce, businesses that applied to previous Working Washington grants must reapply this round. Previous grantees are eligible, but prior awards may be deducted from the maximum grant amount.
Businesses must apply the grant award toward expenses incurred between March 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021. The maximum dollar award in this round is $25,000.
Eligible applications will be reviewed based on the following priority criteria:
•Industries that had to close as a result of safety and public health measures.
•Size of the business (measured by 2019 revenue).
•Lost revenue between 2019 and 2020 as well as added expenses to maintain safe operations.
To ensure equitable distribution, Commerce will also consider businesses operating in a rural or low-income community or that is owned by someone from a historically underserved population (minority, veteran, LGBTQ+ or women-owned).
The application portal will be open until 5 p.m. on April 9. Application information and technical assistance is available in multiple languages and accessible to a wide range of people with disabilities.
