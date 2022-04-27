After two years of delivering plants door-to-door, the Woodinville Garden Club will return to an in-person format this year for its spring sale.
Gardeners–from beginners to masters–are encouraged to stop by the plant sale on Saturday, May 7, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The club will set up shop at Woodinville Alliance Church, 13940 NE 166th St.
Sandra Booren, a longtime club member, said the last in-person plant sale was held in 2019.
In 2020, she said, the club already had thousands of plants growing in the greenhouse ahead of the pandemic. The group didn’t want to let the plants go to waste.
“We pivoted and figured out a way to have an online sale,” she said.
Members delivered plants to residents within the Woodinville ZIP code during this time for no extra charge, she said. Customers outside of city limits were able to pickup their orders in a safe and socially distant manner, she added.
The garden club continued with online sales in 2021.
“Our longtime customers were very supportive," she said. “It was a lot more work for us, so we're ecstatic that we can have an in-person sale this year.”
This spring, the club is growing a variety of plants such as perennials and annuals. Booren said customers can choose from 14,000 blooms including more than 800 tomatoes and hundreds of marigolds, petunias, sunflowers, cosmos and zinnias.
“We are known for our tomatoes,” she said. “People line up an hour before the sale so they can get their tomatoes.”
The sale will also include a selection of hanging baskets and hypertufa container gardens, she said, which are made with lightweight mosses and ferns. Gently used gardening books will be sold as well.
Proceeds from the plant sale benefit local and international nonprofits working to support horticulture, Booren said. The club recently donated to groups such as Farms for Life, Penny Pines Program and Eden Reforestation Project.
Additionally, she said, three scholarships will be awarded this spring to high school seniors planning to pursue an education in horticulture or a plant-related field.
“We want to make sure that the nonprofit is going to enhance our local community, state or world horticulture community,” Booren said.
Dating back to 1986, the Woodinville Garden Club has been providing the community with homegrown plants. She said the first sale was held in a founding member’s driveway on Hollywood Hill in Woodinville.
In the early years, only annual plants were grown and sold. To meet the growing demand of buyers, she said, some members dug up their own plants to sell.
“It evolved to become bigger and bigger,” she said.
To learn more about the Woodinville Garden Club and its spring plant sale, visit: www.woodinvillegardenclub.org.
