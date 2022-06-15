JB Family Growers is opening a public flower farm as well as a system of trails at 14020 NE 124th St. The property features dozens of varieties of flowers for the public to admire or purchase.
Manager Annabelle Nielsen says the anticipated date to open is July 15, although late blooms may delay that plan slightly if this season’s unusually mild weather continues.
“As long as we have stuff growing, we will open,” Nielsen said.
Those driving by the Woodinville side of the farm on Northeast 145th Street, just east of Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery, will notice a rainbow of lavender growing perpendicular to the road at JB Instant Lawn. This is where JB Family Growers will open.
“We have kind of a cascade of colors,” Nielsen said. “They will start up white, and then there's yellow, and then pinks, blues, purples, a bunch of different varieties.”
Visitors will also be able to admire or buy from the 54 different 30-foot by 30-foot plots of flowers at the farm. Nielsen said some of the flowers include snapdragons, zinnias, dinner plate dahlias and sunflowers in a variety of colors.
“Then back behind that, we'll have some taller sunflowers that are more branching. And they'll go from red to yellow, all the way up to the back being 15-feet-tall Titan organic sunflowers,” she said. “They make these 24-inch flowerheads that you can roast and eat or use as bird feed.”
Another bigger field is growing a medley of native Pacific Northwest wildflowers. These include lupine, blanket flowers, black-eyed Susans, blue flax, foxgloves, daisies, Maltese cross and upright prairie coneflowers.
“A little bit of everything that loves our area,” Nielsen said.
A trail system winds through the different fields of flowers, allowing visitors to admire everything the farm has to offer, and pick their own bouquet along the way. Nielsen estimates that there are three to five miles of trails in total.
The lavender, she said, will still be growing throughout the season.
“We have these fast-growing, great oil-producing Grosso,” she said. “This year, they’re going to be kind of babies. So, we’re going to just welcome them. They will still be blooming, but they’re not going to be as massive as they will be next year.”
After the summer season, JB Family Growers will show off their fall harvest, which includes more than 35 varieties of pumpkin, squash, gourd and sweet corn over about 50 acres.
A 10-acre sunflower maze, which Nielsen calls the “puzzle patch,” will also be open to explore.
JB Instant Lawn opened in Oregon in the early 1950s. The Redmond-Woodinville location opened in 1980, following by its nursery in 1996.
Since then, most of the nursery’s business has been with wholesale contractors. She is excited to now be selling to individuals as well, Nielsen said.
“This has been so fun to open up and get to know our community locally when we've been here so long,” she said.
To learn more about the summer flower farm at JB Family Growers, go to the website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.