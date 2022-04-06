Northshore School District’s Student Justice Conference brought together approximately 200 high school students from across the district to learn from and connect with each other on Friday, March 25.
It gave students the opportunity to celebrate their intersectional identities, build community, collaborate with their peers, grow their knowledge and understandings about various forms of justice, and learn about a range of higher educational opportunities.
The all-day conference was sponsored by Cascadia College and featured a keynote speaker as well as multiple workshop sessions.
Keynote speaker Christopher Emdin, Ph.D., captivated the audience in a passionate talk about youth voice, leadership, agency, activism and authenticity. Workshops varied in topics from social media algorithm bias to the importance of higher education for first-generation students.
NSD Superintendent Michelle Reid provided welcome remarks, and later said she was inspired by the students and speakers. It was a powerful and provocative conference supporting the development of leaders today, she said.
"I continue to be inspired by our Racial and Educational Justice Department's vision for a future where every student will feel safe to show up in all spaces as their authentic selves," she said. "History will look back on our works and judge our passion and commitment to justice. In Northshore, we will continue this important work."
At the conference, the district’s Racial and Educational Justice Department displayed interactive posters on the walls. One poster asked the question, “What’s your favorite part about today?”
The students, all coming from diverse backgrounds and experiences, responded that Emdin’s keynote resonated with them. They said it was impactful to meet students from other high schools and make new friends, and the workshop topics and facilitators were appreciated as well.
One student even wrote, “[My favorite part about today was] feeling heard.”
The event was co-planned by Racial and Educational Justice Department assistant director Ayva Thomas and specialist Ranna Harb in collaboration with Cascadia College. Thomas described the conference as incredibly powerful and absolutely beautiful.
“It served as an actualized symbol for why we, our Northshore district community, are stronger when we build with, not just for, students and cultivate community,” Thomas said. “I also know that while this conference took place on one day, it was the result of the racial and educational justice work that has already been accomplished in Northshore and the flame of hope that will continue to light the way forward. We will keep building, working, and collaborating together. Our youth are our greatest legacy; they will build the futures that our communities deserve.”
Woodinville High School junior Tessa Han was especially excited to attend the conference. She also participates in the district’s Student Justice Collective, and is eager to continue to be engaged in work that brings the voice of students forward and provides an opportunity to create positive change.
“Having an impact in the district, where I’ve gone since kindergarten, is really important to me,” she said.
Han is hopeful to see a wider range of ways to learn about equity and intersectionality woven into students’ educational experiences even more in the future, she said. This conference provided an important platform to grow and learn, she said, and she looks forward to seeing what future opportunities will exist for students.
