A family-run winery from Walla Walla Valley will soon become a staple in the Schoolhouse District’s Wine Walk Row.
L’Ecole N° 41 plans to establish its first Western Washington location in Woodinville, according to a news release from MainStreet Property Group. The 1,415-square-foot tasting room is slated to open in June 2022.
“At L’Ecole, we’ve long-considered expanding our flagship Walla Walla Valley location into Seattle and especially the Woodinville area—but nothing has ever turned our heads quite like Wine Walk Row at the Schoolhouse District,” said Marty Clubb, managing winemaker and co-owner of the winery.
The tasting room will mainly offer seated tastings for its red and white wines by reservation, he said, with the option to order small food items like cheese plates.
L’Ecole will celebrate its opening in June with a month of new vintage releases, tasting opportunities and select library offerings, the release states. Members of the Vins de L’Ecole Wine Club will be invited to join the grand opening event.
“I first learned about the [Schoolhouse District] project a few years ago, early in its infant stage and was intrigued by the idea,” Clubb said.
L’Ecole also operates a tasting room nicknamed the “Schoolhouse” in historic Frenchtown, which is located just outside of Walla Walla. The original Frenchtown School was built along the shore of the Walla Walla River in 1870. It was rebuilt and renamed the Lowden School in 1915, according to the winery’s website.
The Wine Walk Row location will “echo the charm and warmth” of the Walla Walla Schoolhouse, the news release states.
The team recently started on the design process, Clubb said. His daughter, Rebecca Clubb-Olson, is an interior designer and will assist with the new location, he added.
He said Clubb-Olson helped create the vision for the winery’s second tasting room called Heritage by L’Ecole in downtown Walla Walla. The wine bar, located at the Marcus Whitman Hotel, opened in May 2021.
“We are beyond excited to welcome L’Ecole Winery and their team to Wine Walk Row and The Schoolhouse District,” said Kelly Price, president of MainStreet Property Group. “When we met at their Walla Walla winery, located in a historic schoolhouse of its own, it was an obvious fit. Having them now be a part of The Schoolhouse District project in Woodinville is outstanding.”
In 1983, Jean and Baker Ferguson planted L’Ecole’s roots in Walla Walla as the third winery in the area and the 20thcommercial winery in the state—as a retirement project. The Ferguson’s created a reputation as “respected pioneers” in the Washington state wine industry, according to the winery’s website.
Their daughter Megan currently co-owns the winery alongside Clubb, who is also her husband. The couple, along with their two kids, moved to Walla Walla permanently when he took over the role as manager and winemaker in 1989.
L’Ecole produces 50,000 cases of wine each year, Clubb said, which get distributed around the United States and 20 other countries.
According to Main Street, other Walla Walla-based businesses joining the Schoolhouse District include Walla Walla Steak Co., Crossbuck Brewing and Valdemar Estates Winery.
Through partnerships with the City of Woodinville and HAL Real Estate, Mainstreet completed the Schoolhouse District project in fall 2021. All but one space in the development has been secured by retailers, the release states. The remaining spot is anticipated to be filled soon.
Wine Walk Row features nine wine tasting and retail spaces. Additional ground-level retail space is being leased to local businesses, the release states.
“The overall quality of The Schoolhouse District plan, the ingenuity of the team members from MainStreet Property Group bringing it to fruition, and the promise of an exciting new wine district carved out in the heart of a city that truly celebrates wine appealed to us like no other. Their professionalism was so reassuring, and it was easy to share in their vision for a top-rate guest experience,” Clubb said. “We’re thrilled to be opening in such a special place.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.