The King County Library System started reopening five additional libraries with modified in-building services at reduced capacity on Tuesday, April 6.
The new locations include the Woodinville, Enumclaw, Federal Way 320th, Snoqualmie and Vashon libraries. According to a press release from KCLS, residents may now browse collections, use computers, copiers and printers, access Wi-Fi and get socially-distanced help from staff.
"It has been wonderful to see patrons inside our libraries once again,” KCLS Executive Director Lisa Rosenblum said in a statement. “We hope you enjoy reconnecting with staff and services, and we thank you for your patience as we work to reopen more locations.”
The first six libraries to offer modified in-building services were Fall City, Kent, Muckleshoot, Skykomish, Tukwila and Woodmont. KCLS will continue reopening libraries on a gradual schedule in line with Gov. Jay Inslee’s Healthy Washington—Roadmap to Recovery plan and Safe Start guidelines.
Services and hours of operation vary by location, the release said. Some libraries offer in-building services only, while others offer a hybrid model with both curbside and in-building services. Check for a library’s location page at kcls.org/locations for the most up-to-date information or ask KCLS for assistance at kcls.org/ask.
Snoqualmie Library opened for in-building service on April 6, whereas Woodinville, Enumclaw and Federal Way 320th libraries opened April 7. Vashon Library, which opened April 9, will offer hybrid options.
Physical spaces and in-building services within KCLS have been modified to keep patrons and staff safe. Residents are admitted on a first-come, first-served basis, and staff ensure that occupancy levels do not exceed 25-50% of building capacity. Masks are required for entry, and libraries are open for a limited amount of time, followed by an hour of cleaning.
Residents may continue to use contactless Curbside to Go services at the majority of library locations. People living in the KCLS service area (in King County, outside the city of Seattle) can sign up instantly for a digital eCard for eBooks, audiobooks, streaming movies, digital magazines, research databases, and student and small business resources. Learn more about curbside pickup and printing, outdoor library lockers, external Wi-Fi, surprise bags of books and more at kcls.org/visit.
