Equine therapy—the use of horses in physical, occupational and speech therapies—is not affordable for most families.
Paula Del Giudice, executive directory of Little Bit Therapeutic Riding Center, said the nonprofit is able to offer services for 18-20% of the actual cost as a result of the Reins of Life Auction.
She said the auction, which is the organization’s largest fundraiser of the year, typically raises about $300,000 to cover operation costs.
“We can’t do that without the generosity of the community coming together,” Del Giudice said.
For the first time since 2019, Little Bit will host the 37th Reins of Life Auction in-person at the Seattle Marriott Bellevue on Saturday, April 23, from 5:30-9 p.m.
This year’s event will offer both online and in-person options, she said. An online silent auction will run from April 18-24at noon. The last day to purchase tickets for the in-person event is April 15.
The auction includes something for everyone, Del Giudice said. Attendees will bid on a trip to Milan, Italy, as well as several other local vacations to Mount Baker, Sun River and Santa Barbara, Calif.
Del Giudice said other auction items include fancy dinners, sightseeing tours and family outings. Rock climbing, kayaking and parachuting adventures will also be available for “adrenaline-seeking adults,” she said.
Throughout the night, she said, the event will be guided by emcee Barry Long and auctioneer Matt Lorch.
According to Little Bit, Long was paralyzed from the chest down after a motorcycle accident in the early 1990s. Determined to make the most out of his situation, he started a public speaking company called Talk and Roll Enterprises, Inc. He presents to small and large businesses about leadership.
Long, a resident of Woodinville, also manages a real estate business focused on homes with accessibility features.
In addition to his professional life, Long advocates for the disability community through his work on the Governor’s Committee on Disability Issues and Employment and the Secretary of State’s Disability Voting Advisory Board.
This is Long’s second time hosting the auction as the master of ceremonies, Del Giudice said. He first became involved in the nonprofit because his daughter regularly volunteers at Little Bit.
“It’s an exciting time to not only raise funds for Little Bit, but also raise awareness,” Del Giudice said. “People are coming back together to celebrate our successes and they are taking the time to enjoy each other’s company.”
To learn more about the auction, visit the Little Bit website at: www.littlebit.org/events/auction.
