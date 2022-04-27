New businesses are popping up in Woodin Creek Village every month, but one of them is putting a twist on the traditional brick-and-mortar shop.
Fresh flower bouquets and potted succulents from the Seattle House of Botanicals, a floral studio based in Woodinville, will be organized on a metal cart each weekend from now to September.
Owner Chaney Laurent transformed her lifelong fascination with plants into a small business at the start of the year, she said.
Laurent moved to Western Washington at the end of 2019, she said. At the time, she was a restaurant server trying to make ends meet. But then the pandemic hit, and she was laid off.
Soon after, she picked up a florist job at Haggen in Woodinville. And a year later, she began working for a few floral shops around Seattle.
“They just weren’t floating my boat,” Laurent said. “I’m just decided I was going to go out and do my own thing with my own style.”
She ended up parting ways with her employer in order to establish Seattle House of Botanicals in 2022.
Laurent provides custom arrangements as well as products for weddings and events, she said. She also offers plant coaching services for customers.
“If the plant starts dying, just let me know and I’m happy to help you fix it because I want these plants to survive just as much as you do,” she said.
The flower stand at Woodin Creek Village is open every weekend until September (weather permitting) from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. She is available during the week via phone or email, which can be found on her website at https://seattlehouseofbotanicals.myportfolio.com/work.
Laurent incorporates environmentally friendly practices in her business, she said. For example, she reuses vases, paper and other supplies found at thrift stores.
The shop also avoids the use of toxic chemicals, floral foams and pesticides, according to her website.
Seattle House of Botanicals offers a variety of flowers and plants, she said. However, she prefers finding unique and funky plants such as bright yellow acacia flowers. In some of her arrangements, she will include healing crystals to compliment the plants.
Since starting her business in January, Laurent said, she has learned that most people love plants.
“Pretty much everyone connects with something that I have here,” she said. “I love it when people stop and want to talk.”
Laurent connected with Woodin Creek Village when a staff member reached out to her through social media, she said. The apartment complex had a vision to offer a flower cart, she said, and they wanted to feature a local business.
“I just love connecting with humans and this is a great opportunity for that,” Laurent said.
