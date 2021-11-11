Tesla STEM High School senior Neha Krishnakumar’s curiosity for environmental sustainability sparked after volunteering a couple of years ago at the 21 Acres apiary—a home for honeybees and beehives in Woodinville.
“I found the experience very enjoyable, and it taught me so many skills that I wouldn't have learned otherwise,” she said, referring to the volunteer event.
Krishnakumar reconnected with 21 Acres last summer when she began researching project ideas to earn the Gold Award, which is the highest honor for Girl Scouts. She presented her project during the annual Farmers Roundtable hosted by the Sammamish Valley Grange on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
“As a Girl Scout, I've always been taught that community service is something that's essential,” she said. “And being a Girl Scout has shown me the importance of starting sustainable projects to help my community with that mindset.”
For the project, she filmed a series of educational videos explaining the process of making at-home biochar kilns. She said 21 Acres donated the materials.
Biochar is a type of charcoal made up of organic material. It requires a few ingredients to form such as sticks, dry leaves or coffee grounds. Krishnakumar said the material must be burned with “very little oxygen” to truly become biochar.
Once biochar is formed, it can be added to soil to improve fertility and quality, she noted. Biochar also sequesters carbon, which decreases the need for chemical fertilizers that release greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.
Krishnakumar transformed a large barrel into a kiln by drilling holes in the bottom to release smoke, she said. She added one hole on top of the barrel to place a tin can, much like a stovepipe.
“I wanted to scale up the project to something that could actually impact the community,” she said.
Krishnakumar collected piles of dry branches and twigs at her house, she said. She would prop three piles of sticks upright, then allow the kiln to burn for two hours. After that process, biochar was created.
She was first introduced to the idea of biochar by her mentor for the Sound Science and Engineering Fair. The fair was held virtually last March for high school students in both King and Snohomish counties.
Her project titled, “Reducing CO2 Emissions by Recycling Organic Plant Material into Biochar,” earned her second place in the American Chemical Society division and third place in the Engineering Environmental category. She proved with statistical analysis that biochar can sequester carbon, she added.
“Biochar is such a simple and innovative solution for mitigating climate change,” she said. “I was actually very disappointed when I heard that many people didn't know about biochar. My overall goal is to help farmers and hobby gardeners find new ways to improve their soil quality and farm in a sustainable manner.”
Outside of Girl Scouts, Krishnakumar spends her free time organizing the nonprofit she co-founded called RainyDayChefs. The group formed in April 2017 when the leaders were still in middle and elementary school.
RainyDayChefs serves the homeless population around King County with gourmet cooking, she said. The three youth co-founders provide meals to individuals who are homeless through monthly cookouts. Previously, she added, the nonprofit has partnered with Friends of Youth, The Sophia Way, Camp Unity and other local organizations.
“With RDC, I’ve never felt like I needed something to keep me motivated. My motivation stems from seeing people’s smiles and gratitude,” Krishnakumar wrote. “RDC gives me the happiness I’ve obtained from giving, and it’s taught me so much about leadership and what it means to coordinate events and communicate with people.”
After high school, Krishnakumar hopes to study electrical engineering at University of Washington.
To view Krishnakumar’s biochar project, visit https://bit.ly/3qeXKsy.
