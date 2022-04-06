After wrapping up development at the Schoolhouse District in Woodinville, MainStreet Property Group plans to tackle another downtown mixed-use project called Eastrail Flats.
Eastrail Flats—named after the new 42-mile pedestrian trail just north of the project—will include 206 residential units, two guest suites and 63 for-sale townhomes.
According to Traci Paulk, a spokesperson for MainStreet Property Group, design plans also show a day care with 11,800 square feet of space and an additional 12,700 square feet for commercial retail opportunities.
“New exciting commercial [space] is coming to Eastrail Flats and is something we are curating carefully to ensure it complements the great retail we already have at the Schoolhouse District and Wine Walk Row,” Paulk said.
Construction will most likely start at the end of 2022, she said, with completion expected for summer 2024.
Woodgate Shopping Mall, a 4-acre retail complex initially built in 1993, is the potential site for the new project at 13308 NE 175th St., Woodinville. If plans are approved, the development would be across the street from the newly developed Schoolhouse District.
Woodgate currently houses businesses like Northwest Martial Arts, Gift Horse Saddlery and J-Bro’s Gluten Free Market.
Paulk said MainStreet Property Group is currently working with the city of Woodinville to obtain the necessary permits.
The potential site is located next to the uninterrupted 42-mile Eastrail, which is currently being built on the historic Burlington Northern rail line. In early Woodinville history, she said, residents relied on the rail system as the “heartbeat of transportation and commerce.”
“Today, we continue to honor this history by providing a new must-see destination to Woodinville along this historic trail,” Paulk said.
Inspired by the natural palette of the Pacific Northwest, she said, Eastrail Flats will display a modern mountain theme. The aesthetic will provide a balanced blend of warm woods and natural stone as well as leathers and steel to create a rustic environment partnered with modern amenities, she added.
“Eastrail Flats will be a standout in the neighborhood with its mountain modern aesthetic and elevated features, but we also see it as an extension of the Schoolhouse District due to its proximity and placemaking of this neighborhood as a whole,” she said. “The aesthetic between the two properties is distinctly different and unique, but both are dedicated to the honoring of old Woodinville history meeting new modern living in a growing vibrant community.”
The property was sold three years ago to Loja Real Estate of San Diego, Calif. MainStreet Property Group will become the contract buyer once the deal closes during the first phase of planning this August, Paulk said.
