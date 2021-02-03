SEATTLE – A former Carnation resident is suing the city of Bothell, King County and several current and former law enforcement officers for alleged coercion into giving a false murder confession in 1995.
The lawsuit, filed in U.S. district court on Jan. 27, accuses several Bothell police officers and King County Sheriff’s Office detectives of using manipulative techniques to persuade Ian Simmers to confess to a murder he didn’t commit when he was 16 years old. Simmers spent nearly 23 years in prison before his charges were dismissed in 2019 due to a DNA analysis of the murder weapon, according to court documents.
On March 11, 1995, hikers found the body of Rodney Gochenour, who’d been stabbed to death the night before, on the Sammamish River Trail, according to a Seattle Times article from 1995. The murder weapon, a kitchen knife, was found at the scene. The lawsuit alleges the responding Bothell police officers did not document the scene or take photos of the victim and immediate area.
A few days after the murder, King County sheriff’s deputies arrested 16-year-old Simmers and his 14-year-old friend for setting fire to a boat with flare guns they had stolen from a boat in Woodinville, the Seattle Times reported.
“The police probe so far indicates that the youths encountered Gochenour on the trail, but a reason for the attack has not been determined,” the 1995 article states.
At the time, the boys had several charges against them, including burglary, assault and vandalism, the paper reported.
The lawsuit alleges that, when questioned by the police, Simmers and his friend Jon Wyatt didn’t know any details about the murder and that interrogation took place without access to attorneys or parents.
Later, Wyatt’s attorney arrived and invoked the boy’s right to silence, but, the lawsuit states, law enforcement continued to question the 14-year-old throughout the night.
Detectives testified during a subsequent trial that they used what’s called the Reid technique of interrogation. According to research reported by The Marshall project, the technique has been linked to numerous false confessions, especially in vulnerable people such as minors. The technique they employed included falsely telling Simmers that his friend had confessed and that physical evidence linked Simmers to the murder, according to information about the case from The National Registry of Exonerations.
Two deputies named in the lawsuit, former Bothell Police Officer Edward Hopkins and former King County Sheriff’s Office Detective Clement Rusk, continued to question Simmers throughout the night, court documents state. After about 10 hours in custody, Simmers confessed.
“As a tired and vulnerable 16-year-old boy, Ian was particularly susceptible to the defendants’ coercive tactics, and the police officer defendants knew as much,” the lawsuit states.
In his confession, Simmers provided several incorrect details about the murder, such as providing the wrong day of the incident and a description of the murder weapon that didn’t match the one found at the scene, the lawsuit states.
Simmers was tried as an adult in King County Superior Court. A man who had been in the jail cell adjacent to Simmers testified at the hearing that he’d heard Simmers confess to the murder. The man, Kevin Olsen, had said at the trial that he received no benefit or special treatment for his testimony.
On March 28, 1996, Simmers was sentenced to more than 46 years in prison for first-degree murder.
Later, Simmers filed a motion for a new trial after discovering that Olsen had received $200 from the group Crimestoppers for providing information about Simmers at the trial, according to the National Registry of Exonerations. It was also later discovered that Olsen had a more extensive criminal background than had previously been disclosed. The motion was denied.
The lawsuit claims officers “conspired to convince” Olsen to testify that Simmers had confessed.
Simmers’s attorneys accuse Bothell and King County of failing to have practices and policies in place that would have prevented the conduct described in the case. In addition to the city and county, nine officers are named in the suit: Bothell police officers Edward Hopkins, Rebecca Miner, David Schlaegel, Mark Ericks, and King County officers Clement Rusk, John McSwain, Pat Raftus, Ken Baxter and Jackson Beard.
McSwain is still employed by the sheriff’s office and is currently serving as the police chief of Carnation. Schlaegel is also still currently employed by the Bothell Police Department as a police support services manager.
Clement Rusk served in the sheriff’s office for 30 years and died in 2007, according to his obituary. Jackson Beard served for nearly 30 years and died in 2016, his obituary states.
Kent Baxter and Patrick Raftus retired from the sheriff’s office in 2013 and 2019 respectively, according to personnel records obtained via a public records request.
When prosecutors vacated Simmers’s conviction in 2019, they said they didn’t believe the DNA evidence proved he “is innocent of the crime or that he was wrongly convicted,” but the decision was based on the fact that he had already served more than 20 years and his age at the time of conviction as well as the lack of his DNA found on the murder weapon.
Simmers’s attorneys from the law firm Loevy & Loevy are seeking punitive damages to be determined by a jury, said David Owens one of the lawyers.
“Ian Simmers was tragically wrongfully convicted for a murder he did not commit and lost decades of his life beginning when he was just 16,” Owens wrote in an email. “Though nothing can make Ian whole, this suit seeks to bring a measure of justice to this tragedy and hold accountable those who were responsible for this travesty.”
A spokesperson for the King County civil prosecution office declined to comment. The city of Bothell did not respond to a request for comment.
