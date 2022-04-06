The tourism market experienced an enormous decline as a result of the pandemic. And now, after two years, wineries and tasting rooms are finally seeing a rebound in visitors.
In an effort to boost travel to cities across the state, Gov. Jay Inslee signed House Bill 1530 to establish a new specialty wine license plate for Washington on March 24.
Washington residents can purchase one of the license plates for $40, according to a news release from Rep. Kelly Chambers, R-Puyallup. The plate depicts a landscape of wine country.
The State of Washington Tourism department will use the revenue raised from sales and the $30 annual renewal fee to market and develop tourism efforts across the state, the release states.
“In theory, there will be programs and grants available for areas like Woodinville to apply for,” said Adam Acampora, executive director of Woodinville Wine Country (WWC).
Washington state is the second largest wine producer in the nation with about 1,050 licensed wineries and over 60,000 acres of wine grapes, according to Wine Washington. The wine industry in Washington collects more than $8 billion in revenue each year.
Funds collected from license plate sales will not go directly to the wine industry, Acampora said. The funds will channel into the newly reformed State of Washington Tourism, which is the official destination marketing organization for the state.
“I hope we can tap into whatever programs that are created by the license plates,” Acampora said. “We want to do further outreach to tourists who haven’t been to Woodinville before.”
In 2011, Washington became the only state in the country without a tourism office. He said budget cuts passed by the legislature put the department in a financial crisis. State of Washington Tourism took over advertising efforts to attract new visitors the same year the office folded.
After the license plates become available in November 2022, Acampora predicts it will take a couple of years for the plates to generate significant funding for tourism.
"Especially the way things were handled in Washington, tourism really dried up," he said.
Before the pandemic, he said, about 800,000 guests traveled to Woodinville to visit wineries and tasting rooms each year.
"I'm quite sure that number drastically dropped," Acampora said. "International travel stopped and people, in general, stopped moving around.”
Many Woodinville-based tasting rooms found innovative ways to stay afloat, he added.
The city saw a shift in the hospitality industry when businesses created outdoor spaces for dining and moved to a reservation-only system, Acampora said. Customers could then book a time slot for visiting, which allowed tasting rooms to limit the number of people inside the buildings.
Meanwhile, he said, wineries learned to be resilient by increasing online sales and their wine club presence.
“The wineries learned some great things in terms of adaptability and working with these reservation systems to move forward into a post-pandemic world,” he said.
Chambers created a petition and collected 4,000 signatures from citizens to show support for the special license plate, according to the news release.
The representative from Puyallup spent several years advocating to pass the bill, the release said. She sponsored a similar piece of legislation in the 2019-20 biennium, which was approved twice by the House. However, the bill never made it to the Senate floor for a vote.
“I am so grateful the third time was the charm with this bill,” Chambers said. “The revenue generated from sales of the plate is really going to help our tourism industry, as well as our small mom-and-pop shops, hospitality businesses, local restaurants and main street retail. In recent years, they have survived lockdowns, mandates and onerous regulations. I'm pleased we're going to be able to support them with the revenue generated by this bill as they continue recovering from the pandemic.”
