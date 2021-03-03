Szabi Pasztor, Farmer Frog director of administration, was hoping for the best but feared the worst last Friday night. Hours before a planned protest of the county’s notice that it was violating the lease on Paradise Farm, the phone rang.
She breathed a sigh of relief when Snohomish County officials said the Woodinville area nonprofit could, for the time being, continue its large emergency food distribution program despite an earlier letter stating the county would “take necessary actions” to cease the activity.
“Our battle hasn’t stopped,” Pasztor said. “We’re still moving forward.”
Farmer Frog, which focuses on agricultural and environmental education as well as habitat restoration at the Paradise Farm location, decided in March 2020 to further tackle food insecurity brought on by the pandemic. It partners with other nonprofits and governments — including Woodinville — to purchase, collect and distribute hundreds of thousands of pounds of food.
Its existing food distribution expanded from serving about 25,000 people to helping feed more than two million Washington state residents in the past year, Pasztor said.
The Paradise Farm location became a hub for nonprofits, agencies, and individuals to come and collect food at no cost with no questions asked. Those who benefit from the program are almost all members of the BIPOC (Black, indigenous, people of color) community, Pasztor said, including every tribe in Washington state.
The tension began with a December site visit by staff from Snohomish County Conservation and Natural Resources, which leases the property in Paradise Valley Conservation Area to Farmer Frog.
In a Jan. 22 email to the nonprofit, the county department director Tom Teigen told them that the food distribution operation could not continue in Paradise Valley Conservation area.
“Snohomish County applauds Farmer Frog’s efforts to distribute food to communities in need during the pandemic,” Teigen later wrote in a statement. “However, their small operation has expanded to an industrial scale beyond the capacity of the site, breaching their lease.” In the letter, he said the county could provide space at no cost on the fairgrounds in Monroe to continue the program.
Farmer Frog not only disagrees that the use is not allowed by the lease, but says that to move would be more costly than it can afford.
The move could cost a minimum of $250,000, Pasztor said, and could be burdensome on recipients who would have to travel farther north to get their resources.
“Right now, we can’t move,” she said. “We don’t have the funds.”
In response, the nonprofit compiled a gargantuan document totaling more than 1,000 pages that details its conservation and humanitarian work within the context of its lease and the designated land use of the area for salmon recovery.
Further complicating the issue, the county said the property’s uses are hindered by the state Recreation and Conservation Office Deed of Right, which prohibits uses of the land outside salmon recovery.
A Feb. 25 letter from the county to Farmer Frog said the documents do “not address the issue regarding your continued use of non-leased land.” The letter contends the operation’s use of a shared parking area for the program for large trucks and distribution had not been authorized.
“Accordingly, the County’s position remains the same: the unauthorized use must cease,” the letter states.
The letter also notified the nonprofit that if the activities did not begin relocating by 5 p.m. on Feb. 26, “the county will begin pursuing options to enforce compliance.”
At this notice, the nonprofit put out the word to its supporters, government agencies, the media and anyone else who would listen that the two million people being served by this program were at risk of suddenly losing the service.
A protest/vigil was planned at the time the county had said it would begin pursing options to enforce compliance. Shortly before 5 p.m., the county called and said it would not stop the program and would continue to work with Farmer Frog to resolve the issue.
“I’m feeling much better,” Pasztor said on Monday. “We saw the community get together and let their voices be heard, and it was really beautiful to see.”
She holds firm her stance that the uses do not violate the lease, noting that large trucks and buses had been coming to the property for years without issue, but she said the group is looking at alternative locations in the interest of “good faith negotiations.”
She hopes to include more of the nonprofit’s partners, including the tribal governments, in further conversations with the county.
“We’re just happy that we’re moving forward,” Pasztor said. “We’re on a win-win track.”
